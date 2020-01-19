DreamDoll Perches On A Counter In A Sexy Bodysuit

DreamDoll shared a couple of new photos with her 2.4 million Instagram followers today. She was seen perching on a kitchen counter in a sexy bodysuit.

The outfit hugged all of her curves. It was black with thin straps and a revealing neckline. It fell so low on her chest, that her cleavage was on major display. The sides of the ensemble had a silver “x” design that extended from her sides all the way down to her feet.

In the second picture, the beauty was seen sitting on the edge of a kitchen island. She arched her back and leaned forward slightly. She placed her hands the corner and flaunted her chest. She tilted her head slightly to the right while giving a sultry pout. Her hair was worn down in a heavy right part, and she wore her locks down in defined, luxurious curls. Her hair could be seen falling down her back, with a piece brushed in front of her right shoulder.

The rapper’s makeup included glossy lipstick and plenty of blush to make her cheeks pop. She accessorized with a charm necklace and a bracelet on her wrist. DreamDoll kept things simple and went barefoot for the shot.

The kitchen that she was in had stainless steel appliances and black countertops. A leopard-print strip could be seen on the left side of the frame, while the walls appeared to be made of marble. A coffee maker and a couple rolls of paper towels could be seen in the corner of the room.

Another shot from the set showed the bombshell sitting up more. She propped her right foot on the edge of the counter and she placed her hand on top. She pursed her lips for the photo.

Fans headed to the comments section to share their nice compliments.

“Period Pooh,” expressed an admirer.

“A real life dream,” declared a follower.

“Who you lookin good for?” wondered a supporter.

“Baddest in the game,” raved another social media user.

Previously a week ago, the rapper was spotted rocking a leopard-print bodysuit. This time, it was leopard-print and had a more conservative cut. It had long sleeves and a high collar. Even so, the outfit still had a ton of sex appeal thanks to its tight fit. DreamDoll posed in front of a matching leopard-print wall with black curtains drawn in front. She placed her hands by her hair, with her curly locks falling in front of both shoulders.