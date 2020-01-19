‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The Last Day Of Adrienne’s Life Plays Out In Flashback Scenes

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, January 20 reveal that the soap is about to head back in time to explain some of the biggest mysteries following the one-year time jump that occurred last fall.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will see the last day of Adrienne Kiriakis’ life play out in a series of flashbacks. It appears that Adrienne will be going about her day when she’s charged with the task of getting Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) to the hospital after she goes into labor.

Sarah’s labor is said to be a dramatic one, and will end up creating a ton of drama. A car accident will play a huge part in the storyline, as it appears that Adrienne’s life is ended by the shocking car crash.

Sarah’s life may also be altered by the accident if the rumors that her baby girl was switched with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) daughter are true.

It seems that that day, which also happens to be Mother’s Day, will be a highly emotional one for many Salem citizens, but especially for members of the Kiriakis family, who will be hit the hardest by the drama.

In addition, Adrienne and Justin’s son, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), will have a surprising proposal for his husband, Will Horton (Chandler Massey). The couple had been doing very well and going strong following their romantic reunion last year. However, all of that changed when Will got into a car accident, and was believed to be the person responsible for killing his mother-in-law.

Will is now currently in prison for his part in Adrienne’s death. However, viewers found out last week that Will is an innocent man. Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer) confessed to covering up the real person who killed Adrienne, sending Will to prison in their place.

Meanwhile, Brady will cause tension in the flashback scenes when he decides to bring his then-pregnant baby mama, Kristen, to the Mother’s Day celebration at the home of his father John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and step-mother Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

The family will be tense around Kristen, who has a very complicated history with all of them. Fans may remember that Kristen was previously married to John, and locked Marlena in the secret room under the DiMera mansion to keep her from stealing John away.

Days of Our Lives fans also know that Kristen drugged and raped Marlena’s son, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) in the past, and came back to Salem pretending to be Nicole Walker in addition to all of the heartbreak that she’s put Brady through.