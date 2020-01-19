‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Surprising Returns & Heartbreaking Deaths Rock Salem

Days of Our Lives fans are in for a wild ride this week. The show’s latest comings and goings reveal that things are about to get even more dramatic in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as many of the lingering question about latest fall’s crazy one-year time jump will be answered this week.

Fans will finally see the stories behind Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) and Haley Chen’s (Thia Megia) deaths. This means that the actress will be leaving the soap for good following their scenes this week.

While Megia came on the scene in 2018 as a love interest for JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), Evans has been a Salem staple for decades, first appearing back in 1986.

The character quickly became the love of Justin Kiriakis’ (Wally Kurth) life, and their marriage spawned children including fan favorite character Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

Adrienne’s final scenes will play out with a shocking car accident, and reveal the person who is actually responsible for her death. As fans have recently learned, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is currently in prison for his part in the accident. However, it seems that he may be completely innocent in it all.

In addition, there will be three big returns. Viewers will see some scenes featuring Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and his wife Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley). The scenes will likely reveal what the pair were up to before they left Salem. The couple will be seen on the Tuesday, January 21 episode of the soap.

Fans are now wondering if Tony knows anything about his father Stefano DiMera’s crazy body switch with Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), and what he’ll do when and if he finds out.

Most shockingly, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) will get a visit from her daughter, Summer Townsend. The character is played by actress Marie Wilson and hasn’t been seen in Salem since 2016.

Fans may remember that Summer ended up being Maggie’s long lost daughter, and sister to her formerly secret son, Daniel Jonas. That would also make Summer the half-sister of Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey).

Since rumors are flying that Maggie could be the person who is responsible for Adrienne’s death, Summer’s storyline could play into that plot. Perhaps Summer will be the person who helped Maggie overcome her addiction relapse this time around.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest Days of Our Lives promo promises fans that this will be a week they won’t want to miss, especially since so much new information is about to come into play.