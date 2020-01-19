WWE News: Former Champion Returning To Company After 13-Year Absence

Former WWE superstar Sylvain Grenier is returning to the company, but he won’t be stepping into the squared circle again.

During an interview with Patric Laprade for TVA Sports, the four-time World Tag Team Champion revealed that he has accepted a backstage role with the company. The former superstar will be assigned to Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown as an agent/producer, and he will also be traveling with the roster for live events.

Speaking about how he got the job with the company, Grenier revealed that he had a meeting with Vince McMahon‘s right hand man when the company visited Montreal for a show last year. The meeting originally wasn’t supposed to about Grenier getting a job, but that all changed upon sitting down with his former employer.

“I went to meet Kevin Dunn to ask him for pictures of the time I won the team titles at the Bell Center. I needed it for the intro to my new fitness TV show. We started talking about things and others and he told me that the company was looking for agents. I had just had a child, I was working on my show, I didn’t want to end up on the road as much as before. But he told me that things had changed.”

Grenier also said that he was invited to a show in Las Vegas, and he came to terms on a deal for his new role on the night. His new position will potentially see him work alongside Lance Storm, another Canadian wrestling veteran who was a stalwart of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression era that recently accepted a backstage role with the company.

Grenier is best known for his year as the tag team partner of Renee Dupree as part of La Resistance. The duo enjoyed some success as a team between 2003 and 2007, before Grenier was released by the company and joined Total Nonstop Action. The 42-year-old has spent over a decade competing on the independent circuit, but his new role suggests that he’s now retired from in-ring competition.

While he won’t go down as one of the most popular superstars in WWE history, Grenier’s experience with the company, as well as his knowledge of the industry as a whole, means that he’s well-suited for his new role. He will be a helpful hand backstage in advising the current day superstars improve their work, and maybe he’ll even get to go up against one of them in the ring, should he decide to have one final match.