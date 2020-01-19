Drama Starting To Build Between Bradley Beal And Wizards Again

Days before the 2019-20 NBA season officially started, the Washington Wizards gave All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal a contract extension with the hope that it could put an end to the rumors surrounding his future in the league. The Wizards’ move was indeed effective in stopping the various trade speculations involving Beal but it didn’t last long. As they continue to establish a disappointing performance on both ends of the floor, Beal’s name is starting to surface again in the rumor mill a few weeks before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.

According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, Beal is once again growing frustrated with the Wizards. Beal’s displeasure with the team will reportedly continue until he sees improvement with their game and a winning culture in Washington.

“Bradley Beal’s pique after his team’s 115-106 loss to the Bulls was real,” Aldridge wrote, as quoted by Slam Online. “Really real. A source who was also there told me Thursday that Beal was as angry with and emotional about his team as he’s ever been since being drafted by the Wizards in 2012. Beal, ominously, said postgame that the frustration he felt Wednesday will continue to build ‘until we starting winning and changing our culture.'”

Despite Beal’s decision to voice out his frustration, Aldridge revealed that there is currently no pressure on the Wizards’ front office to make drastic moves before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline or find a replacement for Coach Scott Brooks. Even before he signed a contract extension last summer, Beal definitely knew what was waiting for them in the 2019-20 NBA season. With John Wall expected to need more time to recover from his injury, Beal is aware that the Wizards don’t have what it takes to contend for the 2020 NBA championship title or even earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

However, despite their current status, Beal’s recent actions were understandable. Even if they don’t have championship aspirations in the 2019-20 NBA season, losing to an NBA team like the Chicago Bulls, who are still in the middle of the rebuilding process, is undeniably disappointing. Beal may have said on numerous occasions that he wants to finish his NBA career in Washington but right now, he would definitely want to be on a team where winning is the No. 1 priority.

Though they managed to convince him to sign a contract extension, the Wizards should do everything they can to keep their superstar happy. If Beal’s frustrations pile up, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he decides to follow the footsteps of other NBA superstars and demand a trade from the Wizards.