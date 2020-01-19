Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Tight Yoga Pants

Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 10.5 million followers with a sizzling snap that showcased her gravity-defying derriere. The Russian bombshell took the picture in front of a plain beige wall, which allowed her curves to be the focal point of the shot.

Anastasiya rocked a pair of skintight yoga leggings that clung to every inch of her toned curves. The photo was cropped at her knees, so fans couldn’t see whether the pants were full length or shorter, but they flaunted her sculpted derriere to perfection. Anastasiya paired the leggings with a simple black tank and had a denim jacket hanging off her shoulders, pushed down her arms.

The ensemble was simple yet super sexy. Anastasiya angled her body so that the front of her outfit wasn’t really visible, so fans couldn’t see her cleavage, but her booty was on full display. The beauty’s long ombre locks were on full display Her long locks were a darker blond towards the roots, and transformed to a platinum blond at the ends. She styled her locks in tousled curls and gazed over her shoulder with a seductive look on her face. Anastasiya kept her makeup minimal, with a nude shade on her lips, flawless skin, bold brows and long lashes.

The jacket she rocked in the picture came from the online retailer Fashion Nova, as Anastasiya made sure to clarify in the caption. The Russian beauty is one of many models who works with the brand as a partner.

The bombshell’s fans couldn’t get enough of the seductive shot, and the post received over 39,800 likes within just one hour. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot update. However, many fans seemed more interested in checking out her derriere than the jacket she referenced in the caption of the post.

“You’re wearing a jacket?” one follower commented.

“I think it complements the bottoms really well,” another fan added.

“Beautiful gorgeous astonishing,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

Another follower was focused on her stunning face instead of just her body, and said “classic face and sensual lips.”

Though her latest Instagram update didn’t showcase too much skin, the Russian beauty isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves in skimpier ensembles. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya shared a snap in which she rocked an itty-bitty blue bikini that left little to the imagination. The buxom babe made sure to share several snaps showing off the swimsuit from various angles.