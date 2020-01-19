Nata Lee Flaunts Bombshell Bod In Topless Tanning Pic

Nata Lee posted a new Instagram photo to her feed today. She was seen flaunting her bombshell figure in a topless shot while working on her tan by a pool.

The model lay on her stomach in the picture. Her lounge chair was gray and positioned right next to an infinity pool. She only wore a pair of tiny black thong swimsuit bottoms, which meant that much of her body was left on display. In addition to her bare derriere, her sideboob peeked through. Nata also crossed her arms and placed her head on top. Her face was partially visible as she closed her eyes and had a hint of a smile on her face.

The stunner wore her hair up in a casual high bun, and seemed to keep things simple with no accessories. It looked like she had just enjoyed a dip in the pool, too, as her body was wet.

Beside her was a small tan table with an assortment of decor and food. A round wooden vase was filled with purple tropical flowers, which was placed next to a couple of plates. One had two croissants, while the other had cut fruit. Beside that was a boiled egg and a glass filled with a bright red drink.

The photo was geotagged in Phuket, Thailand. The backdrop was scenic — in addition to the pool, the ocean could be seen. Tall trees were visible on the right side of the frame.

It was also a sunny day outside, with the sun shining down on Nata and leaving her tanned skin looking glowing.

Her followers headed to the comments section with their rave compliments.

“Perfection at its best,” gushed a supporter.

“Always the best views from Phuket,” declared an admirer.

“You are one of the most beautiful women ever created! You seem very genuine. Hope that’s the case!” exclaimed a fan.

“Phuket, I’m gonna say it too! Amazing!” wrote another social media user.

In addition, the blonde posted another topless pic on December 27. This time, Nata was seen rocking just a pair of light denim jeans while facing the camera straight-on. She bent her elbows and placed her hands below her chin; censoring her chest somewhat. Even so, her cleavage was on full display. She glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face while wearing her hair down in a heavy part. Behind her was a shelf with sculptures.