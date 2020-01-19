Peruvian Beauty Queen Paula Manzanal Sizzles In A Glamorous White Outfit

Former Miss Peru and famous model Paula Manzanal Cartwright recently took to her Instagram page and posted a very sexy picture to wow her 1.9 million fans.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen dressed up in a glamorous white dress, one which perfectly accentuated the model’s hourglass figure. The short-length outfit not only allowed Paula to show off a glimpse of her sexy thighs but she also flashed a bit of her cleavage while leaving the rest to the imagination of the viewers.

Paula accessorized with a gold pendant, multiple rings, and a gold watch to keep it stylish. She wore a full face of makeup, which featured a beige foundation, nude lipstick, a tinge of nude blusher, gray eyeshadow, lots of mascara and defined eyebrows.

The Callao native wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and bosom.

To strike a pose for the picture, Paula stood in a room, next to a window and against the backdrop of a bed and a beautiful chandelier. She looked away from the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Barcelona, Spain. Paula, however, did not mention the exact location in her post.

In the photo description, the beauty queen informed her fans that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. She also wrote that her post was sponsored by the brand.

Within five hours of going live, the snap garnered close to 30,000 likes and about 300 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hot figure and sense of style.

“Damn! I think I am in love,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are so perfect and beautiful, did anyone ever tell you that? Love you, Paula,” another user chimed in.

“You are stunning babe. I think Adam Cartwright (Paula’s husband) is the luckiest man alive,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with the model’s beauty, wrote that no one else is more beautiful than Paula.

“You are the most beautiful woman on Earth. No one is like you.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “sexy mamma,” “adorable,” and “you’re an angel,” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Paula’s fellow models, beauty pageant participants and influencers also liked the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Marianne Argy, Avital Cohen, and Sara Benedikte Nilsen, among others.