‘One Piece’ Episode 919 Hints At Luffy’s Execution, Rivalry With Kid At Kaido’s Prison

The upcoming chapter of One Piece, which is titled “Rampage! The Prisoners – Luffy and Kid!,” is expected to mainly focus on the two members of the Worst Generation, Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid, in the Land of Wano. As revealed in the preview, One Piece Episode 919 is also expected to feature a fight involving Luffy and one of the jail guards in the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon and his possible execution.

“The imprisoned Luffy and Kid! The two rookies in fierce rivalry ferociously race around! They stir things up in the camp where there is supposed to be no hope or future! Luffy even fights against prison guards and is sentenced to death in the end! Will he be able to survive?”

One Piece Episode 918 gave a glimpse of the situation of Luffy and Kid in the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. Luffy and Kid were both imprisoned and forced to work after suffering a massive defeat from the hands of Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. In One Piece Episode 918, Luffy and Kid were shown carrying boulders. The more boulders they carry, the more Kibi Dango they could get from the jail guard.

After finally receiving his first Kibi Dango, Luffy was accidentally pushed by Kid which resulted in his food to fall into the ground. When Luffy was about to pick the Kibi Dango, Kid stepped on it, making him very angry. As mentioned in the preview, One Piece Episode 919 will mark the start of the “fierce rivalry” between Luffy and Kid at Emperor Kaido’s prison.

And so Act One comes to an end. What will become of Luffy and Kid? ???? [via Episode 916] pic.twitter.com/8F8hsgq2MC — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) January 11, 2020

Luffy and Kid may currently have the same goal which is to have their revenge against Emperor Kaido, but they still consider each other as rivals. The competition between the two pirates is expected to change the mood in the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon and might give hope to other prisoners. However, Luffy is set to make things more complicated in the upcoming episode of One Piece.

One Piece Episode 919 preview hinted at Luffy attacking one of the jail guards in the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. Though he couldn’t use his devil fruit power because of the Seastone handcuffs, Luffy is still a dangerous opponent because of his extraordinary physical ability. While being tortured by the jail guard, Luffy might have decided to fight back and take the enemy down. However, high officials will surely not let Luffy walk away without being punished. After knocking out a jail guard, One Piece Episode 919 preview revealed that Luffy will be sentenced to die.