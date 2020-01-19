Vicki Gunvalson Hints That She’s Retiring Soon As ‘RHOC’ Cast Faces Uncertainty

Vicki Gunvalson was all smiles on her Instagram while visiting Puerto Vallarta, but the OG of the OC is facing some uncertainty in her future. Vicki posted a picture of her and fiance Steve Lodge dining in Mexico with a few big glasses of red wine. One fan commented that the 57-year-old and her soon-to-be-husband were “Lookin like retirement,” to which Vicki replied, “pretty soon.”

The Coto Insurance CEO didn’t specify if she meant that she was thinking of leaving her day job, her reality TV career, or both, but according to Hollywood Life, the post comes as the cast of the Real Housewives of Orange County are waiting to hear what the cast for season 15 of the show will look like.

Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Kelly Dodd have all reportedly received offer letters to return to the show. But, as The Inquisitr reported previously, Gina Kirschenheiter is still waiting to hear on her role, and some fans have called for her to be removed from the show. Others are hoping that Meghan King Edmonds might make a comeback, and Vicki has apparently been offered a role as friend once again – something that she was upset about for the 14th season of the show.

Vicki has said that she “doesn’t know” if she’ll be back for yet another round of the show that she has been a part of since it began. Bravo exec Andy Cohen didn’t help matters when he announced that there would be some changes coming up with the cast of the show, adding to the rumors that there will definitely be new faces in the next season of the show.

“Andy’s comments made them all nervous and they were told a while ago a cast shake-up was coming,” a source reveled. “All of the ladies [of ‘RHOC’] are saying they’re confident they’re coming back, but nobody knows for certain.”

“They will be notified in a few weeks but nobody knows who’s in and who’s out quite yet,” the source added.

Right now, all of the women on the show are waiting for things to be solidified, and some have been filming things here and there in case they do return.

“The reunion just ended so it will be looked at in the new year but they’re always interviewing new ladies and they’ve got their eye on a couple, it’s just still too early to tell what’s exactly happening,” the source said.