‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Shows Off Her ‘Lil Sandy Face’ And Shares A Message For Critics Of Her Haircut

Rachel thanked her fans and asked them to ask themselves a question.

Popular Playboy model Rachel Cook kept the focus of her latest social media upload on her flawless face and her daring haircut.

On Friday, Rachel took to Instagram to share a video with her 2.7 million followers. The short clip was a closeup shot of her face, which gave her fans a clear view of her soft and natural beauty look. The stunning model was sporting rose petal pink lip color on her glossy pout. Her eye shadow application included a shimmery cream color on the inside corners of her lids and a blush pink color on the outside. The pink shadow extended slightly out beyond the outer corners of her eyes. Rachel’s choice in shadow shades made her piercing baby blue eyes pop.

Rachel’s long eyelashes were covered with a coat of mascara, and they were curled. She had also applied mascara to her lower lashes.

The model’s skin looked fresh and dewy. As she filmed, she moved her face around in a way that made it look as if she was flirting with the camera. She also fluttered her lashes and parted and closed her lips.

In the caption of her post, Rachel noted that she had a little bit of sand on her face. It was visible near her hairline on the left.

Rachel’s short buzz cut hairstyle helped keep even more of her video’s focus on her stunning face. In the caption of her Instagram post, she revisited her followers’ initial reactions to her surprising decision to shave her head.

Rachel wrote that it really “freaked some people out,” and she asked those who were bothered by her buzz cut to consider why exactly it is that they had such a huge issue with her big change. She also revealed that she will eventually grow her hair back out, but she’s not sure when.

Many of Rachel’s followers responded to her message with words of love and support.

“Honestly, I not only find it brave but beautiful. Those who miss the beauty in what you did, clearly miss the beauty in who you are,” wrote one fan.

“Hair looks amazing. Not all women can pull off short hair but you definitely can,” read another response to her post.

“The new haircut is amazing! Ignore the haters,” a third admirer remarked.

“GORGEOUS inside and out girl. You do you,” gushed a fourth commenter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rachel’s fans still get to see her with hair occasionally. For one of her Instagram videos, she rocked red lingerie and wore a blond wig.