Fitness Bombshell Michie Peachie Looks Absolutely Stunning In A Cleavage-Baring White Lace Wedding Gown

Michie Peachie is a married woman, and she’s got the stunning photos to prove it. The fitness bombshell shared two photos of herself in her wedding gown on her big day with her Instagram followers over the weekend.

In the first photo, Michie looked absolutely stunning as she snapped a selfie in her white lace wedding dress. The new bride showcased her toned arms and ample cleavage in the ensemble, which boasted intricate beading along the top and a sweetheart neckline.

The model appeared picture perfect as she wore her sandy brown hair in a deep side part and styled in soft waves. Michie’s long locks fell down her back and over her shoulder, as one side was pinned back behind her ear.

The social media fan favorite accessorized her wedding day look with a pair of large diamond earrings and a full face of glam makeup. The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added a glowing highlighter on her forehead and nose, some pink blush on her cheekbones, and a light-pink shimmer on her full lips to stunning style.

The second photo featured Michie and her new husband, Wes, as they stood at the altar on their big day. The pair tied the knot on a beautiful white sand beach in the Maldives. The aisle was sprinkled with red rose petals as a gorgeous blue sky and beautiful ocean set the scene for the nuptials.

In the caption of the post, Michie told her fans that she’d been MIA in order to celebrate her wedding, and promised them that she would be back in action on Instagram very soon. She also thanked those who have sent her and her new husband kind words and well wishes.

Of course, many of the model’s over 1 million followers showed their love and support for the post by clicking the like button over 50,000 times and leaving more than 1,300 comments.

“Omg! Very beautiful!! God bless!!” one of Michie’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“What a beautiful bride. You’re glowing,” another fan said.

“Wow, this is Absolutely Breathtaking… All the Best to you,” a third comment read.

“God bless and all the success in your new chapter,” a fourth person remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michie Peachie delighted her fans earlier this month when she shared a sexy snap of herself rocking a metallic blue bikini. That post has now garnered over 53,000 likes and over 720 comments.