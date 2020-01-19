‘One Piece’ Episode 918 Features Ashura Doji Versus Inuarashi, Straw Hats In Action

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “It’s On! The Special Operation to Bring Down Kaido!,” featured the Straw Hat Pirates alliance sticking with their original plan to take down Emperor Kaido despite the captivity of their leader, Monkey D. Luffy. One Piece Episode 918 started with the clash between two members of the Nine Red Scabbards – Thieves Brigade Thief Shutenmaru, also known as Ashura Doji, and Inuarashi – at Atamayama in Kuri.

Inuarashi decided to fight Ashura Doji with the belief that if he defeats him, he will agree to join their plan to avenge Lord Kozuki Oden from the people who betrayed him. After being left alone in the Land of Wano for 20 years since Lord Oden was executed, Shutenmaru couldn’t help but get angry with his comrades who traveled into the future with the help of Lady Kozuki Toki’s devil fruit ability.

While attacking Inuarashi with his sword, Ashura Doji continues to tell them that he has no intention of joining the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. One Piece Episode 918 showed Kinemon interfering with the fight between Ashura Doji and Inuarashi. Kinemon managed to stop the epic battle using his special technique, Foxfire Style – Fire-Willow Flash.

Kinemon and Kiku joined Inuarashi in convincing Ashura Doji to help them fulfill Lord Oden’s dream of opening the borders of the Land of Wano. Ashura Doji gave them the same response and reminded Kozuki Momonosuke that he’s not a real servant of his father. Despite his recent actions and behavior, Kinemon is still determined to bring Ashura Doji back to the fold.

One Piece Episode 918 also featured some members of the Straw Hat Pirates going on their individual missions despite knowing that their captain was captured by the Beast Pirates. Sangoro (Vinsmoke Sanji), Orobi (Nico Robin), and Franosuke (Cyborg Franky) were shown in the soba stand. Sangoro is working as a cook, Orobi is trying to become a famous geisha, while Franosuke is disguised as a carpenter.

While roaming around the Land of Wano wearing a white mustache, Usopp was carefully finding people who have a tattoo of a crescent moon in their ankle. Usopp was secretly handing out a piece of paper that contains information about their plan to raid Onigashima and free the Land of Wano from the hands of Emperor Kaido and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi.

Meanwhile, One Piece Episode 918 also showed Nami and Shinobu spying on Emperor Kaido’s men. However, after hearing the conversation between two people making deals about weapons, Nami and Shinobu were caught, forcing them to immediately leave the mansion.