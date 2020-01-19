Marijuana Magazine ‘High Times’ To Open A Retail Store

'It is time for us to start participating,' said the company's CEO.

High Times, the magazine that has been covering all things marijuana for 45 years, is getting into the retail side of the business, Yahoo Finance reports.

Since 1974, the magazine has been the go-to source of information for pot users, covering such things as the latest growing techniques, new strains, how to stay one step ahead of the law, and of course, advocating for legalization. It only took 50 years, but now recreational marijuana use is legal in 11 states, and legal for medicinal use in several others. It still remains illegal in a handful of states and at the federal level.

Putting aside the matter of federal illegality, the magazine’s management has deemed that there’s a big-enough market in states where it’s legal to try to get in on the action.

Simon says that the company won’t be involved in growing the plants that eventually become primo bud and other cannabis-derived products, nor will it be involved in manufacturing them into edibles, oils, or other derivatives. Rather, it will focus entirely on the retail side of things.

“Delivery, retail, and of course just continuing to connect consumers to the great cannabis brands that are out there,” Simon says.

As of this writing, the company plans to open flagship retail stores in two states: California and Nevada, according to an article on High Times. With a bit over 40 million people between the two states, that represents a pretty big chunk of the legal recreational cannabis market.

What’s more, High Times spokesperson Paul Henderson says that the magazine has more branding and name recognition than any other player in the cannabis industry.

“High Times has ten times the number of social followers of any other cannabis retail brand, not including the millions of cannabis enthusiasts who visit the company’s media properties on a monthly basis,” he says.

The magazine enters a cannabis retail market that has been bedeviled by internal supply-and-demand problems. Simply put, there isn’t enough product to meet demand, leading to long lines and high prices. What’s more, as it’s a federal offense to move the product over state lines, any state must source all of its product from within its own borders.

Meanwhile, growers are seeing their stocks, once projected to skyrocket, underperforming.

“It’s a complicated business and industry to get into, ” Simon says.

Simon also posits that legalization at the federal level will make retail cannabis distribution a considerably less-fraught industry to try to operate in. However, she’s reluctant to put a time frame on when that will happen.

“I think it would be in the next couple years, within five years. But again, it’s really hard to say,” Simon says.