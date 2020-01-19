Australian Hottie Brooke Evers Flaunts Flawless Figure While Going Braless In Denim Vest & Daisy Dukes

Australian model Brooke Evers looked smoking hot as she rocked nothing but some skimpy Daisy Dukes and a denim vest for a recent Instagram update. The blond bombshell uploaded the video to her account over the weekend.

In the clip, Brooke is seen standing in front of a plain white background. She sports the tiny little shorts, which flaunted her long, lean legs, curvy hips, and tiny waist. She also went braless under her matching vest, exposing her naked skin underneath and showing off her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs in the process.

Brooke accessorized the look with layered gold chains around her neck and some white polish on her fingernails. She wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in soft curls that cascaded over her shoulder and down her back as she served up some sexy looks in an array of poses.

The Instagram hottie rocked a full face of makeup. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and glossy nude lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, many of Brooke’s 585,000-plus followers went wild for the racy video, watching the clip more than 75,000 times and leaving over 300 comments since its upload on Saturday.

“You just stopped my heart from beating!!!! Holy sexiness!!!” one of Brooke’s fans wrote in the comments section.

“Wow beautiful Brooke you’re setting 2020 on fire with that smokin hot bod lookin so freakin seexxxy,” another adoring admirer stated.

“Australian?…are you sure you’re not from Canada with that Canadian Tuxedo on!?” a third social media user joked.

“Brooke is one of the most beautiful women on Instagram and in the world!!! She is a true fitness inspiration and nothing can compare to her amazing body. I love your posts queen. Keep slaying in 2020!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just last week the model sent pulses racing once again — this time in a neon green cupped bikini.

Brooke appeared oiled up with a bronzed tan as she beamed for the camera, and she revealed in the caption that she was celebrating her birthday in the tiny two-piece.

That upload was also a big hit among Brooke Evers’ fans. The snap has now racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 230 comments to date for the social media stunner.