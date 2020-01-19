Kayla Nicole, Girlfriend Of Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce, Rocks Revealing Bikini In Hot Instagram Snap

Kayla Nicole will be trading the warmth and sun of Puerto Rico for the frigid cold of Kansas City.

The girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce just took to Instagram to share some video and pictures of her sun-soaked trip to the island, including shots of her wearing a very revealing green bikini. It will be quite a contrast from Sunday, when the Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans with a chance to advance to the Super Bowl in a very cold climate. The forecast for game time is just 18 degrees, with temperatures expected to drop down to single digits later in the day.

So while Kayla will likely be bundled up well as she cheers on her man, Instagram followers have been enjoying a much more revealing glimpse at the television personality. The snaps shared from her trip to San Juan attracted some viral interest this week, drawing thousands of likes.

Kayla has been sharing pictures and video of the trip for a few weeks, and posted her latest vlog this weekend with more of her adventures. In fact, as Chiefs Wire noted, Kayla even had some official duties by promoting a league-sponsored social media account.

“During yesterday’s exciting comeback victory over the Houston Texans, a game in which Kelce caught 10 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Nicole was hosting the watch party for the game on the NFL’s Strong Side social media account,” the report noted. “Strong Side is the NFL’s campaign to promote family involvement in the NFL experience on game days.”

While Kelce has gotten plenty of spotlight in the Chiefs’ march to the AFC Championship game, his already famous girlfriend is getting plenty of attention as well. Kayla has garnered screentime during Kansas City’s playoffs run and earned the attention of NFL pundits. Before the season started, Kelce got props from ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith for dating the television host.

“My brother from another mother, Travis Kelce, whose decision making is fantastic by the way, y’all have to figure out why I’m saying that,” Smith said, via the New York Post.

Kayla has shared plenty of pictures of the romance online. She frequently posts Instagram photos of the two together, and of herself rooting on the Chiefs. In one video posted last week, Kayla watched nervously as Kelce caught a touchdown during the team’s torrid comeback from a 24-0 deficit.

Kayla Nicole will likely get even more time in the spotlight if the Chiefs can knock off the Titans and advance to the Super Bowl, as have other wives and girlfriends of players during the media-hungry two weeks between conference championships and the big game.