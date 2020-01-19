Dasha Mart Goes Glam In A Revealing Red Outfit On Instagram

Instagram model Dasha Mart went online on Sunday, January 19, and posted multiple hot pictures on her page to completely mesmerize her fans.

In the snaps, Dasha could be seen wearing a red outfit that perfectly accentuated her amazing figure. The revealing ensemble comprised a red ribbed top and matching, high-waist skintight pants. Dasha’s top featured a slit right below her chest which revealed that she wore no bra underneath her outfit. As a result, the model showed off major underboob as well as a glimpse of her taut stomach to tease her fans.

The stunner completed her attire with a pair of transparent, high-heeled sandals that provided a more elongated look to her legs.

Staying true to her style and to match her glamorous outfit, Dasha opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation, a nude shade of lipstick, bronze eyeshadow and blusher, heavily lined eyes and lots of mascara. The model finished her makeup with dark eyebrows and bronzing all over her face. The hottie also applied white polish to her perfectly-manicured nails.

In terms of her hairdo, the model side-swept her highlighted tresses and wore them down.

Since her outfit was glamorous in itself, Dasha decided to ditch jewelry items and only opted for tiny stud earrings. She accessorized with a silver watch to complete her look

To her fans’ delight, the model posted not one, not two, but three pictures from the photoshoot, all in different poses. According to the geotag, the snaps were captured at the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Dasha posed right in front of the famous guitar-shaped building.

The hottie wrote a caption in her native language of Russian. According to a Google translation, she provided details about the Guitar Hotel and wrote that it was constructed in October 2019 and has already become a local landmark. The model informed her fans that every day, a light show takes place at the hotel, adding that when she first saw it, she thought it was a UFO. She ended her caption by asking her fans if they would like to stay in the hotel.

Within eight hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 17,000 likes and over 230 comments in which fans appreciated the model for her beautiful looks and sense of style.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, Dasha’s snaps were also liked by some of her fellow models and influencers. These included Playboy model Daniella Chavez, Nina Serebrova, and Valeria Orsini, among others.