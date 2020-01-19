Donald Trump Slams ‘Foolish’ Proposal For NYC Sea Wall After Trying To Build One Around His Own Golf Course

Donald Trump attacked a plan to build a sea wall around New York City to mitigate the impacts of climate change. While he called the idea “foolish” and said people would be better off with “mops & buckets,” the president, who says that he doesn’t believe in manmade global warming, has laid down plans of his own to protect his properties. He applied to build a sea wall of his own around his Ireland golf course in 2016 to protect it from rising seas.

As Politico reported in 2016, Trump has called climate change a “hoax,” “pseudoscience,” and “bullsh*t.” But when it comes to protecting his investments, he appears to take a more measured approach. In order to combat erosion at the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland, he applied for a permit to build a sea wall. The application cites global warming as the main cause of the need to build the protective wall.

At the time, people called Trump out for appearing to say one thing while doing another. Former Republican Representative Bob Inglis from South Carolina said that Trump was working to protect his properties from climate change while telling his supporters that the threat doesn’t exist.

“[H]e’s saying things to audiences that he must know are not true,” Inglis said.

Regardless, on Saturday, the president made it clear that he doesn’t support a sea wall around New York City.

“A massive 200 Billion Dollar Sea Wall, built around New York to protect it from rare storms, is a costly, foolish & environmentally unfriendly idea that, when needed, probably won’t work anyway. It will also look terrible. Sorry, you’ll just have to get your mops & buckets ready!” Trump tweeted.

It’s not clear what prompted the tweet, but the New York Times recently published a story about the proposal, which calls for a 6-mile barrier around the city that would cost $119 billion and take 25 years to complete. The idea is just one being floated by the Army Corps of Engineers as a way to prevent another disaster like the damage wrought by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

The president isn’t the only critic of the concept. The New York City comptroller Scott M. Stringer urged the corps to revisit the plans.

“These sea gates will not be able to protect communities from flooding caused by rising tides and rising sea levels, and once they’re built, that’s it,” he said. “We’re not going to get the money again.”

Some environmental experts also say that the wall could alter the marine environment, causing harm to the life that inhabits the area.