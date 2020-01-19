Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Flashes Underboob And Goes Braless In A Tiny Adidas Crop Top And Bikini Bottoms

Katelyn showed off her killer abs.

Fitness model Katelyn Runck flaunted her fit physique in an extremely short crop top and a tiny pair of bikini bottoms.

On Sunday, the statuesque brunette stunner took to Instagram to show off her unique choice in beachwear. She shared a set of two photos and a video with her 1.9 million followers, and she was wearing the same outfit in all of them. Katelyn was shown rocking a cornflower blue cropped T-shirt that was emblazoned with a large Adidas logo in white. The bottom edges of the top were slightly uneven and raw, so Katelyn possibly cropped it herself.

The top was so short that the buxom model’s ample cleavage was spilling out of the bottom of the garment. The presence of underboob in her photos and videos made it obvious that she was not wearing a bra or a bikini top underneath the tiny chopped-up T-shirt.

Katelyn paired her revealing top with a pair of tiny white bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. The bottoms had a low-rise cut that accentuated Katelyn’s long torso. The garment had thin elastic side straps that stretched around the model’s hips, hitting her right below her visible hip bones.

Katelyn’s ensemble left her impressively defined abdominal muscles exposed. Her tiny waist naturally nipped in, giving her an hourglass shape. She was also showing off her slim but muscular thighs.

The brunette bombshell wore her long dark hair down and slightly tousled. Her photo and video shoot took place while the sun was setting, and the bright orb’s fading orange light gave her locks a reddish glow.

In her second photo, Katelyn was pictured raising one arm over her head and grasping the tip of a lock of hair in her opposite hand. She had seemingly pulled the straps of her bikini bottoms up a bit higher, which made the garment’s tiny triangle front sit even lower.

In her video, Katelyn was shown playing with her hair and trying to balance on her tiptoes in deep sand. She stood next to a wooden swing and placed one hand on the seat to steady herself. One of the video angles provided a good look at the model’s high cheekbones and strikingly sculpted facial structure. For her beauty look, Katelyn rocked a glossy pale pink lip and a dramatic smoky eye.

Katelyn’s photo shoot took place on a beach below a pier, but the model didn’t divulge its exact location.

In the caption of her post, Katelyn asked her fans to reveal whether they liked one of her two photos or her video best. This is something that the model often does; she gave her followers a similarly difficult decision to make after rocking a silver bikini for another one of her sizzling photo shoots.