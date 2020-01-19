Kate Upton Looks Smoking Hot & Seductive In Recent Instagram Update

Model and actress Kate Upton recently shared a snap from a photoshoot with Editorialist Magazine in which she looked smoking hot and seductive in a bold pink ensemble. Though Kate’s cleavage wasn’t on display in the shot, the set-up still managed to give her fans a majorly steamy vibe.

In the picture, Kate posed in an oversized hot pink jacket. Though the size meant that jacket itself didn’t showcase her buxom physique, she allowed one side of the jacket to slide down, exposing her shoulder. The stylist added a luxurious vibe to the look by layering on several silver necklaces as the only accessory Kate wore in the shot.

Kate’s blond locks were styled in a voluminous, tousled style and appeared to almost be blowing in the wind. The blond mass of hair framed her face, and looked like she just tumbled out of bed. Kate’s makeup was fairly neutral for the shot, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She rocked nude glossy lips and flawless skin. Her brows were bold, several shades darker than her blond locks, and she had a sultry, smoky eye look that added to the seductive feel of the photo. Kate posed on a white background with the magazine’s title behind her in simple black font.

In the caption of the post, Kate decided to reminisce a bit about her fame and how she feels it’s key to use her status “to inspire and motivate women everywhere.”

Her fans absolutely loved the glimpse into her feature with Editorialist Magazine, and the post racked up over 57,800 likes within just 21 hours, including a like from fellow blond bombshell Camille Kostek. Many of Kate’s followed opted to share their thoughts on the seductive shot in the comment section.

“I dont think this is a thang but it should me. Model of the decade. You are hands down the model of the decade!” one follower commented.

Another fan simply said “You. Are. So. Beautiful.”

“This is amazing. Just like you,” another follower added.

One follower was feeling her motivational caption, and said “I love how you have positively impacted so many lives.”

While her latest Instagram update showcased the end result of a glamorous photoshoot, a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kate gave her fans a peek behind the scenes at the process of getting ready. She shared a snap in which she donned a white robe, and held her phone in her hands as a stylist worked on her blond locks. Her makeup was minimal yet gorgeous, and she stared off into the distance with her lips slightly parted as the camera captured her beauty.