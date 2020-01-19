‘One Piece’ Episode 918 Finally Introduces Two Other Beast Pirates Disasters, Jack’s Big Brothers

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “It’s On! The Special Operation to Bring Down Kaido!,” featured several interesting scenes, including the first appearance of two other Beast Pirates’ Disasters – King the Wildfire and Queen the Plague – who, like Jack the Drought, are the right-hand men of Emperor Kaido. Before the release of One Piece Episode 918, only Jack was the known Beast Pirates All-Star.

Jack was the pirate who wreaked havoc at Zou while looking for a ninja named Raizo. In his second attempt to raid Zou, Jack nearly drowned after their ship was destroyed by Zunesha. However, despite being unable to swim due to his devil fruit ability, Jack managed to survive and returned to their territory in the Land of Wano.

In One Piece Episode 918, Jack was featured having a meeting with King and Queen at the Beast Pirates’ headquarters, Onigashima. Aside from holding the same status, King and Queen are also Jack’s elder brothers. With the way he speaks to them, it seems like Jack has huge respect for his siblings.

One Piece Episode 918 showed King complaining to Jack that the offering they got from Kuri is too low. Jack politely apologized to his big brothers. While Jack remains respectful, his brothers, King and Queen, are the opposite. During their conversation, King and Queen have been throwing insults at each other and the latter even called Jack the “Stooge.”

And so Act One comes to an end. What will become of Luffy and Kid? ???? [via Episode 916] pic.twitter.com/8F8hsgq2MC — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) January 11, 2020

King asked Queen why it’s taking so long to break the spirits of “those brats.” King didn’t mention any specific name, but he is clearly talking about the two members of the Worst Generation – Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid. On two separate occasions, Luffy and Kid suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Emperor Kaido.

However, instead of killing them, Emperor Kaido wanted to break their spirits and convince them to become his subordinates. After losing to Emperor Kaido, Luffy and Kid were both sent to the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon where they are working in exchange for a little amount of food. Aside from being forced to work to death, Luffy and Kid are also being consistently tortured every day under the orders of Queen.

Unfortunately, for Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates, Luffy and Kid haven’t shown any sign that they will be giving in anytime soon. Instead of having their spirits broken, their current situation in the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon made Luffy and Kid more determined to have their revenge against Emperor Kaido.