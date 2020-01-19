Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Is A Total Smokeshow A Plunging White One-Piece On A Boat

Kelly Gale gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend when she shared a sizzling new set of photos that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The duo of snaps were shared on Saturday, and have earned nothing but love since going live to the Victoria’s Secret model’s feed. In the photos, Kelly was seen exuding some serious spy vibes while out on a boat, and even noted in the caption of her post that she was “on a mission.” Her ensemble in the double Instagram update, however, was not typical of a secret agent. Instead of being dressed head-to-toe in black, the Swedish bombshell sent pulses racing in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.

Kelly looked like a total smokeshow in her revealing white swimwear that popped against her deep tan. The one-piece boasted thin straps that were tied in a halter-style around her neck. This allowed the babe to show off her toned arms and shoulders — one of the many results of the stunner’s dedicated fitness regimen.

The Swedish bombshell’s swimwear also featured a plunging neckline that made for a seriously NSFW display. Cleavage spilled out of the garment from nearly every angle thanks to its scandalous design, which teased a glimpse of the model’s flat midsection as well. Also of note was the swimwear’s daringly cheeky cut that allowed Kelly to showcase her toned legs and pert derriere as she posed for the camera.

To accessorize her look, Kelly added a silver watch, and wore a pair of trendy red sunglasses for a pop of color. She tied her dark tresses up in a messy ponytail, and wore a minimal amount of makeup that made her striking features and natural beauty pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing the double Instagram update some love. The post has been awarded over 41,000 likes after 15 hours of going live to Kelly’s Instagram page, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are just perfection,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kelly was “goals.”

“You definitely should be the next Bond girl,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kelly has shown some skin on her Instagram feed. Another recent addition to her feed saw her again out on a boat, this time sporting a minuscule teal bikini that left very little to the imagination. The skin-baring swimwear proved popular with her fans, who awarded the post over 45,000 likes and more than 200 comments.