Molly Eskam Flaunts Peachy Derriere In Latest Social Media Share

American model and YouTuber Molly Eskam wowed her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday with a sizzling new post. The stunner wore a light blue satin off-the-shoulder crop top that featured big billowy sleeves and a white pair of undies that flaunted her ample booty.

In the first image, the 24-year-old internet sensation was outdoors, her backside facing the camera. She swept some of her voluminous blond tresses behind her. Beautiful mountains and lush greenery were seen in the backdrop.

In the next one, Molly posed facing the camera, flaunting her stunning figure. As she was slightly bending her side, her curvy behind was on display. The undergarment hugged the model’s slender waist and showcased her rock-hard abs.

Molly wore her long, blond hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and shoulders. She rocked a full face of makeup in the photos, which consisted of sculpted brows, smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, and thick mascara. She added pink blush to her cheekbones and highlighter, as well as a matte nude lipstick on her lips to complete the glam look. She also painted her perfectly-manicured nails red.

In her caption, Molly asked her followers if they preferred to stay at home and watch Netflix or go out on a Friday night. She also thanked her outfit sponsor, Fashion Nova, by tagging the online retail giant in her post.

The blond bombshell earned more than 156,000 likes and over 900 comments in 24 hours. Most of Molly’s fans complimented her facial features and stunning hourglass shape in the comments section, while several people dropped a combination of emoji.

“Trying to sleep 10 hours every day before I go back to college this Tuesday. You look amazing though,” one follower commented.

“Knees are weak by seeing a gorgeous thing,” another admirer gushed, adding three heart-eyes emoji.

“Hopefully Netflix and chilling with you,” a third Instagrammer wrote.

“You’re gorgeous Molly,” a fourth social media user added.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Molly posted another sexy update that sent her fans into a frenzy. In the photo, Molly rocked a skimpy black string bikini that flaunted her enormous chest. The bikini top featured a classic triangle style and was so tiny that the model was dangerously close to spilling out of the garment.

The previous share was a big hit with her millions of followers, gaining over 140,000 likes and over a thousand comments. According to the report, Molly was at the beautiful La Quinta Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort in California.