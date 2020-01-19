Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In Tight White Crop Top

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore recently treated her eager Instagram followers to a sexy double update. The pictures were taken in Brisbane City, Australia, and Tarsha made sure to tag the location on the post. She sat outside what appeared to be a cafe or other type of storefront, and held a pink smoothie with passion fruit seeds at the bottom.

In the first snap, Tarsha posed with a straw held to her lips. She rocked a pair of light-wash, high-waisted denim bottoms, although the photo was cropped right at her hips so fans couldn’t tell if they were jeans or Daisy Dukes. She paired the pants with a simple white cropped tank that left little to the imagination. The tank was thin and crafted of a ribbed material, and had three buttons going down the front. The neckline dipped low, revealing a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and Tarsha appeared to have gone without a bra for the outing.

The bombshell had her eyes closed in the first picture, and her makeup was bronzed and flawless. She rocked long lashes, golden hues on her eyelids, and glossy pink lips. Her hair was done in a half-up style with a white scrunchie holding it in place, and her cute ‘do was one of the focal points of the snap. Tarsha tagged a salon called Hair Heaven Emporium in the picture and in the caption, and thanked them for her long, gorgeous locks.

In the second snap from the Instagram update, Tarsha angled her body slightly for a different pose. She held the straw from her smoothie between her lips and had her eyes open. Her warm brown eyes gazed off into the distance as she posed, flaunting her curvaceous physique and her long locks.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sassy snap, and the post received over 17,600 likes within just five hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot update.

“What a babe,” one admirer said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow. Just gorgeous and those eyes are beautiful,” another added.

“So obsessed with you!” was another reaction.

“That 2nd pic is adorable,” another commented.

Tarsha frequently tantalizes her fans with smoking hot snaps in which she’s rocking very little clothing. While her latest Instagram update showcased a hint of skin, just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she got even steamier on the social media platform. The stunner from Australia shared a snap in which she lounged in bed while rocking a scandalously sheer black lingerie set.