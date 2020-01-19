American Model Alexa Collins Stuns By The Beach In An Itty-Bitty Blue Bikini: ‘Ocean Views’

Alexa Collins brought some heat to her Instagram page this weekend when she shared a new photo to her feed that has her fans in a frenzy.

The smoking hot snap was uploaded on Sunday morning and was an instant hit with the American model’s 723,000 followers. It was taken at the Hyde Resort and Residences in Hollywood, Florida, and saw the 24-year-old standing outside and striking a pose at the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure.

A gorgeous view of the ocean and bright blue sky provided a breathtaking background behind the babe, who was quite a sight herself in a minuscule bikini that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Alexa sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty blue swimsuit from Lovewave that popped against her tan skin and left very little to the imagination. The two-piece included a tiny top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms — though this was just the beginning of the stunner’s skin-baring look.

The number’s triangle-shaped cups and plunging neckline were hardly enough to contain Alexa’s voluptuous assets, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. Its thick band featured a unique twist detail right below her chest, drawing further attention to the busty display.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque as her top, if not more. The garment covered only what was necessary, allowing the model to show off her sculpted legs and pert derriere. Its waistband boasted the same twist detail and sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Alexa added a dainty choker necklace and two bangle bracelets to her beach day ensemble to give it just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum tresses down in a voluminous style that fell messily around her face. As for her beauty, Alexa sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Florida hottie’s latest social media appearance some love. It has racked up nearly 3,000 likes after just 25 minutes of going live to Instagram, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens have flocked to the comments section of the upload already as well, where many left compliments for Alexa’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are so drop-dead gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said that she was “perfect.”

“Holy wow the view is amazing and I’m not talking about the ocean,” quipped a third.

Fans are often left drooling over Alexa’s stunning ensembles and impressive physique. Another recent upload that had them talking saw the beauty rocking a plunging purple dress that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. The snap proved popular, and to date has earned more than 12,000 likes and 179 comments.