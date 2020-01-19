Brunette Bombshell Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skintight Mini Dress

Brunette bombshell Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa gave her Instagram followers a treat with her latest update in which she wore a skintight mini dress that showcased her curves.

The beauty’s dress looked to be made of denim and had a low-cut neck and off-the-shoulder sleeves. It also had several vertical ruched seams on the front and back that accentuated her hourglass shape.

Jailyne’s post consisted of three photos that showed her modeling the sexy dress. Two snaps showed her lounging on a bed of grass while another captured her standing up while striking a pose.

One of the photos showed the stunner laying down on her back on the grass. The photo captured her body from the top of her knees up. Her blue dress popped against the bright green, highlighting her incredible curves. One arm was extended while her other hand was near her chin. She looked to the side as her long raven hair spilled out on the grass.

Another photo showed Jailyne on her belly while lounging on the grass. She rested her head on one elbow as she gazed at the camera. The angle gave her followers a little peek down the front of her dress. Her bare shoulder was also visible. She posed with her legs pulled to one side putting her perky derrière on display. Her hair was over her shoulder piling onto the grass.

The remaining picture showed Jailyne from a side angle, capturing all of her body. The bombshell was standing next to a cactus plant and other greenery. She stood with one foot forward while leaning over just a bit. The pose accentuated her booty and her slender waist. She paired the dress with black strappy heels.

Jailyne’s hair was parted down the middle, and she wore it straight. Her makeup included thick lashes, eyeliner and a pink gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a pendant necklace and a dainty bracelet.

In the post’s caption, she gave her fans an update on her schedule.

Her fans didn’t hold back on what they thought about seeing her in the dress.

“I like that you are wearing a tight dress and posing like that on the pictures. The shape of your body is marvelous,” one admirer wrote.

“Jailyne you’re so beautiful it’s beyond words,” a second fan said.

“You look fantastic,” commented a third follower.

The beauty recently gave her fans something to drool over when she went braless under an unbuttoned shirt while wearing a pair of bikini panties.