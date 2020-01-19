Peta Murgatroyd Responds To Accusation That She Photoshopped Bikini Photo And Gave Her Husband A ‘Muffin Top’

Peta said that she did not digitally alter the vacation photo.

Peta Murgatroyd clapped back at an internet troll who accused her of photoshopping one of her vacation photos. In her response, the 33-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro had to argue that her tiny waist and her husband’s “skin situtation” were both the real deal.

On Saturday, Peta’s husband, 40-year-old former DWTS star Maksim Chmerkovskiy, shared the photo in question on his Instagram page. He and Peta were pictured standing in knee-deep ocean water. Peta was rocking a red bikini that featured a sporty top and low-rise bottoms. Maksim had his arm around his slender wife’s tiny waist, which curved in somewhat dramatically on her right side. Coincidentally, Maksim’s stomach was slightly sticking out over his rainbow-colored swimming trunks on his left side. This convinced one of his Instagram followers that Peta must have digitally altered the image, which resulted in Maksim’s side being pulled out so that Peta’s side could be pushed in.

“Tell @petamurgatroyd when she touched up the picture to make her waist thinner she gave you a muffin top!!” the commenter wrote.

The commenter included two crying laughing emoji with the remark, so it’s possible that it was meant in jest. However, a few of Maksim’s other followers agreed that the image looked photoshopped.

“Thought I was the only one who noticed that,” another commenter replied.

Peta soon jumped in to set the record straight.

“Look at the same picture I posted of us!!!!He has the same skin situation…not ‘muffin top’… don’t be annoying ladies,” Peta wrote. “LOL you are looking for sh*t that’s not there.”

The other picture Peta referenced was seemingly taken around the same time as the snapshot that Maksim shared. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the blond beauty actually posted three different photos in which she and her husband were pictured rocking the same swimwear. Peta’s waist looks just as tiny in the first two photos, but Maksim’s “skin situation” is only noticeable in the first photo. The couple is being hit by a wave in the third snap, so their waistlines aren’t visible.

Many of Peta’s followers were quick to back her up and jump to Maksim’s defense, with a few fans arguing that the so-called “muffin top” was actually a muscle.

Peta and Maksim’s stunning beach photo was taken in Tulum, Mexico. Maksim turned 40 on Friday, so the couple was likely there to celebrate his milestone birthday. Many of the responses to their vacation photo were birthday wishes from Maksim’s Instagram followers.

“Holy Moly!!! Y’all look great!!! Happy Birthday, Maks!!” wrote one fan.

The couple also took a special trip for their son Shai’s 3rd birthday. Earlier this month, the family of three headed to the Bahamas for a little fun in the sun.