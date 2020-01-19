Ireland Baldwin Rocks A Plunging Monokini In New Instagram Update

Model and actress Ireland Baldwin offered fans a Sunday treat when she posted a new update on Instagram where she modeled a risqué white monokini that flaunted her toned physique and ample assets.

In the first photo, the 24-year-old model posed for the sizzling shot in what seems like a shower room, providing a glimpse of several cubicles behind her and tiled floors. That said, fans were likely not paying a lot of attention to the background with Ireland being the main focus.

Ireland’s monokini was white and featured a plunging neckline that flaunted her incredible cleavage. The stretchy fabric of the swimwear seemed too thin that the model’s nipples were slightly visible. The bottom of the monokini had sides that reached up toward her waist, elongating her flawless and toned legs and emphasizing the incredible curve of her hip.

The next one showed a photo of a martini, then a swipe to the right shows her boyfriend Corey Harper and a friend. The third image is another selfie where Ireland’s half-body was photographed diagonally. It appears that the skimpy swimwear dipped low at the sides, which showed a glimpse of Ireland’s sideboob. Another swipe to the right shows a video of Ireland and the gang enjoying the spa, and the last snap showed a delicious plate of pierogi.

Ireland kept the rest of the look natural, with minimal accessories. Her dark brown tresses were up in a high bun and wore a dainty gold bar necklace. She wore light makeup such as sculpted brows and waterproof mascara.

According to the caption, Ireland and her companions went to Voda Spa, a spa center located in West Hollywood in California.

The latest update was a hit with Ireland’s fans. In 14 hours of being live, it has earned more than 13,100 likes and over 150 comments. Users of the famous social media platform took to the comments section to compliment the beauty’s looks and to praise her amazing figure.

“You have the most incredible hips Ireland!!” one follower commented.

“Hey Ireland, you look amazing. All the best from Canada,” another fan gushed, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I have to admit, I zoomed in like crazy!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Sublime beauty,” added a fourth admirer.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that the bombshell shared another sexy update on her social media account where she was seen rocking a black tailored suit with a plunging neckline that flaunted her décolletage.