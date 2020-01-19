Kylie Jenner Announces Her New Makeup Collection Inspired By Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner decided to share some promotional photos on Instagram from her makeup collection that is inspired by her daughter, Stormi Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO as been known to team up with her famous sisters to form collections that she uses as an homage to them. Jenner’s next muse, however, is set to be her 1-year-old daughter. In a video to promote the collection’s launch, Jenner and baby Stormi are sitting in a studio as soft music plays. The two are seen smiling at each other as confetti flows around them. The two are also sitting by several bouquets of flowers as they are both wearing white, silk togas.

In addition to their simple looks for the video shoot, Jenner seems to be allowing her baby girl to have fun during the shoot. In several clips, Stormi is seen smiling and moving around as she attempts to catch multiple pieces of the confetti. The toddler is also rocking a bare face for the campaign and has her hair styled in two little buns on each side of her head.

In the final shot of the video, the focus is on Jenner. As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen standing without Stormi in the end of the clip, her fans are able to get a sneak peek of what will come from the collection. She is rocking a matte, magenta eyeshadow in the promo shoot, which she matched with a subtle pink lipstick. The makeup mogul’s dark hair is also seen flowing down as she touches her body and shows off her lavender acrylic nails in the final scene.

Jenner also posted a promotional photo of her and Stormi for the collection. Jenner is seen wearing a sequined dress as her face is in full glam. Her daughter is seen resting on her lap, with a small smile on her face.

In her caption of the video, Jenner shared with her 156 million Instagram followers that she had been waiting on creating a collection for Stormi since she found out that she and her now ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott were having a baby. She also dished to her fans that the collection would be available on February 1, 2020, which is Stormi’s second birthday.

Fans of the reality star took to Jenner’s comments section to share their thoughts on her promotional content. Several fans also shared how excited they were for the February launch.

