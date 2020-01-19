‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Introduces Fans To Her ‘Honeymoon Baby,’ Cabo Pop Huff The Fluffy Puppy

Sadie and her husband adopted an adorable puppy.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson has been married to husband Christian Huff for less than two months, but the young couple has already expanded their family. On Friday, Sadie, 22, took to Instagram to reveal that she and Christian, 19, have adopted an adorable puppy.

Sadie shared a series of photos of the cute white fluff ball, and she revealed the female pooch’s full name: Cabo Pop Huff. Sadie also wrote that “Pop” is short for “Poppins,” and she jokingly referred to her new pet as a “honeymoon baby.”

Sadie described Cabo as being full of “sass,” and she wrote that the dog has one blue eye. She also revealed that the canine is a fan of coffee shops, naps, and her toy monkey. Cabo looked a bit sleepy in the first photo that Sadie included in her post. It was a black and white shot of a smiling Sadie holding the tiny pup in one hand and using her free hand to snap the selfie of herself, Cabo, and Christian. Sadie was making a duck-lips face.

In the second snapshot in Sadie’s set of six photos, she was pictured holding Cabo up in front of the counter menu at a coffee shop. There were also photos of the dog sleeping on her back and chewing on a knitted rainbow-colored monkey toy. In the next-to-last photo, Sadie was pictured holding Cabo in her lap and sitting next to her sister-in-law, Mary Kate Robertson. Mary Kate had her own bundle of joy sitting in her lap: her baby boy John.

The final image was a photo of Sadie kissing Christian on the cheek. She had Cabo in one hand, and she was holding up her phone to take a mirror selfie with the other.

Sadie’s puppy announcement came just weeks after she said that she believes adopting a dog is a bad idea for newlyweds. During a segment on her WHOA That’s Good podcast, she explained that she thinks taking care of a dog is too much work. Christian disagreed with his wife, and Sadie suggested that she was open to changing her mind.

“If you see us with a dog on Instagram, then that means we decided it was good advice,” Sadie said.

Sadie didn’t reveal what breed of dog Cabo is, but many of her followers suggested that she looks like a Maltese or a Maltipoo. She also didn’t say whether the canine came from a shelter, a pet shop, or a breeder.

As of this writing, Sadie’s post has garnered over 394,000 likes. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to express their excitement over the new addition to her small family.

“Omg I can’t handle all the cuteness!!” read one response to her post.

“That is the cutest dog ever!!” another fan wrote.

“That is the cutest honeymoon baby I have ever seen!” a third admirer remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sadie and Christian honeymooned in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico last November, which explains Cabo the canine’s unique first name.