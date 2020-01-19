Angela Simmons Shows Off Her Curves In A Tight, Black Jumpsuit On Instagram

Angela Simmons recently took a moment to share a few photos of her renowned curves on her personal Instagram page.

The fashion designer and reality star posted multiple photos of herself rocking a tight, black jumpsuit from online retailer Fashion Nova. In the first photo of the Instagram slideshow, Simmons is standing in her kitchen in Los Angeles posing while wearing the suit. While her mouth is covered by one hand, her fans can see that Simmons was smiling as she has her other hand propped next to the wall.

In the second photo, Simmons continues to pose in her kitchen. This time, the daughter of Reverend Run is crotched down with the black suit on. As she bends down, she has a more serious look on her face as her head is tilted towards the camera. Fans of the influencer are able to also get a better glance of her makeup look for the evening. She appears to be wearing foundation, a dark, smoky eyeshadow, brown blush on her cheeks and brown lipstick, which has a slight gloss to it.

In the final photo of the slideshow, Simmons is seemingly enjoying the Los Angeles view. The lights in several buildings are on behind Simmons, as she sits outside in the dark. She is seen standing near a balcony as she is posed with her hand on her hip. Simmons’ hair, which is styled in big, wavy curls, is also seen flowing down to her chest in the photo.

Simmons also couldn’t let a photo opportunity go to waste without involving her son, Sutton Tennyson, Jr. In another post, Simmons is seen wearing the same pantsuit while holding her son next to her. The first photo shows the mother and son near the balcony as they gaze into each other’s eyes and smile. In the second photo, SJ is seen inside walking in front of his mom as she is captured posing and making a silly face. In the final shot, the two are smiling as Simmons holds her son, who is rocking grey Army-printed pajamas.

Simmons’ fans seemed to love the Growing Up Hip-Hop star’s look for the night. She received more than 80,000 likes between both of her posts, as well as more than 1,000 comments from her followers.

“Put some claws on me Cat Woman,” one fan said of her outfit.

“Can we just go together already Angela? Lol,” another asked.

“I love that you’re are all-natural – no surgery,” one fan remarked.

“Handsome little man,” another fan shared of Simmons’ son.