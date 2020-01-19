‘General Hospital’ Monday Spoilers: Nina Still Has Valentin On Her Mind

Nina still has Valentin on her mind.

Nina Reeves has not been seen lately on ABC’s General Hospital because of all the Nelle drama, but she is back on screen on Monday’s show. She seems to be diving into work as she is trying to keep her mind off of Valentin Cassadine, the man she was supposed to marry. It hasn’t worked well so far as her mind keeps drifting to the family that she has always longer for. She still appears to be quite confused on her life right now and Curtis may just bring even more confusion to his good friend.

On Monday’s General Hospital, Curtis will be stopping by Crimson to talk to Nina. The previews don’t reveal exactly why he is there, but it may be that he is just checking up on her to see how she is doing after the whole wedding fiasco. Nina refers to Charlotte, who she says has been asking her if she has talked to her father, Valentin Cassadine. Curtis asks her if she has. She looks more confused than ever, and spoilers from Soap Central seems to confirm that as they say that Nina is still trying to make sense of things the week of January 20.

Nina sort of got her revenge, and then some, at her wedding. She was still contemplating on marrying the man, who lied to her about Sasha being her daughter, right up to the last minute. If Nikolas hadn’t shown up when he did interrupting the ceremony, she may have decided to go through with it. Now weeks later, she is still wondering if she did the right thing by walking away.

Nina's back at work, West Coast. But it might be harder to get back in the swing of things than she imagined.

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @watroswatros pic.twitter.com/4nMxdhwXTF — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 9, 2020

It seems inevitable that Nina will eventually be seeing Valentin, who is still sitting in a jail cell. She may want to confront him on all that he has done to hurt her. Some General Hospital fans are pretty sure that this couple will end up back together, despite all of Valentin’s misdeeds.

Nina is full of guilt and self-doubt right now. It was a heartbreaking scene when Charlotte had to say goodbye to her papa when he got arrested. Nina was right there watching and it looks like she is wracked with guilt over it.

Things may be getting even more complicated in her life soon as it appears that Maxie is strongly considering leaving Crimson. That would leave Nina without an assistant, in addition to everything that’s going through her mind right now.

Valentin is expected to pop back up this week on General Hospital as spoilers say that he is facing even more legal trouble.