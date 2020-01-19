Kate Beckinsale Reveals That Cleavage-Baring Sheer Jumpsuit Gave Her ‘Joggers’s Nipple’

Kate revealed that the beading on her Producers Guilds Awards ensemble caused the uncomfortable issue.

Kate Beckinsale dazzled on the red carpet at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards, but the sparkly jumpsuit that she wore to the event caused the Underworld star to experience an uncomfortable issue that many long distance runners are all too familiar with.

Early Sunday morning, Kate took to Instagram to share two photos of her gorgeous Zuhair Murad jumpsuit. The eye-catching garment featured a plunging V-neck that put the 46-year-old actress’ perky cleavage on full display. The jumpsuit had flared legs and elegant long sleeves that were slashed up to the shoulder, creating a cape-like look.

The jumpsuit clung to Kate’s athletic frame. It was mostly sheer, providing peeks at the brunette beauty’s flawless skin. However, the garment was almost completely covered with intricate silver and gold beading. The beads were various shapes and sizes, and they had been used to create geometric patterns and shapes that included grids, triangles, and zigzags. However, it was the beading on the jumpsuit’s bust that Kate mentioned in her Instagram post.

“How the night went A-Z also slight joggers’s nipple from the beading(not pictured),” Kate wrote.

According to the Ultra Running website, jogger’s nipple “occurs when the nipples are irritated by rubbing and chafing against clothing during physical activity.” It extreme cases, the uncomfortable condition can cause cracking and even bleeding.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kate accessorized her painfully rough ensemble with silver earrings shaped like sunbursts and a few silver rings on her fingers. She wore her shiny, chocolate and caramel-colored tresses parted to the side and styled in big, bouncy curls. A small silver barrette kept one side of her hair away from her face. Her beauty look included a glossy natural pink lip, long dark lashes, and shimmery gold and charcoal gray eye shadow.

While Kate might have been uncomfortable in her scratchy jumpsuit, her Instagram followers seemed to think that her suffering was worth the results.

“Epitome of class as always,” read one response to her Instagram photo.

“Just gorgeous, love your dress. You got style,” another fan wrote.

“Stunning! I’m sure you lit up the night!” gushed a third commenter.

Kate’s wit also received rave reviews.

“You’re killing me. I love your sense of humor,” remarked one of her admirers.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In a second Instagram post, Kate revealed that she presented the Producers Guild Award for Best Episodic Drama to the HBO series Succession. She also quipped that actress Eva Longoria “left her seat long enough for us to snaffle her chocolates.”

Many of Kate’s Instagram followers were likely a bit disappointed that she didn’t share a video of her awards show preparations. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her fans went wild over the video that she shared ahead of last Sunday’s Critics’ Choice Awards. She was shown rocking her underwear, petting one of her cats, and holding one of her legs up in the air as her makeup artist covered it with lotion.