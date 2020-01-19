Peta Murgatroyd Flaunts Her Flat Abs In A Red Bikini And Goes Makeup-Free In Snaps With Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Maks wore a pair of rainbow-colored shorts during the couple's vacation in Mexico.

Peta Murgatroyd rocked a tiny red bikini in a series of sizzling vacation snapshots with her husband, fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy. On Saturday, Peta sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy by uploading the trio of photos to her account.

Peta, 33, was pictured wearing a vibrant red bikini that included a sporty top with a square scoop neck that showed just a hint of cleavage. Her bottoms had an ultra low-rise cut with thin side straps. The design showcased Peta’s long, lean torso. The professional dancer’s sculpted stomach was perfectly flat, and her slender waist curved in to create an enviable slim hourglass shape.

The blond bombshell was also showing off her toned thighs. The rest of her legs weren’t visible because she and Maks were posing in knee-deep ocean water.

Peta was letting her natural beauty shine by going make-up free. The stunning mother of one had her wavy blond hair pulled back, and she was shielding her eyes from the bright sun by rocking a brown felt fedora with a wide brim. In her first photo, she was pictured looking over at her husband, who had his arm around her.

Maks, 40, was wearing a pair of wayfarer sunglasses with red frames that matched his wife’s bikini. His colorful short swimming trunks featured a tie-dyed design in turquoise, light purple, orange, and yellow. He was going shirtless, so his followers got a good look at his toned chest and defined abs. His torso appeared to be shaved or waxed. In his wife’s first photo, he was leaning forward with his arm over his head, which revealed that he was wearing his dark hair in a small ponytail or man bun.

In Peta’s two subsequent snapshots, she and Maks were pictured splashing in the water and getting hit by a big wave.

A few shaded structures and palm trees were visible in the background of Peta’s pictures. Her geotag identified the location of the snapshot as Gitano Beach in Tulum, Mexico.

As of this writing, Maks and Peta’s set of vacation photos has received over 17,000 likes. Fans also took to the comments section of the post to fawn over the fabulous-looking couple.

“Smoking hot couple,” read one response to Peta’s post.

“Enjoy!! Looking fabulous as per usual,” another fan wrote.

“You both compliment each other so well! Gorgeous husband and wife!” gushed another admirer.

“Hottest Cutest Couple EVER,” a fourth fan commented.

Last month, Peta wowed her followers by rocking a different vibrant bikini. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured wearing a yellow two-piece in a photo that was snapped during a trip to the Bahamas. Maks was posing with her, and he was rocking a pair of striped swim trunks with yellow accents that complemented his wife’s bathing suit.