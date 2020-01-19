Alexa Dellanos Gets Busty & Oily In Plunging Leopard-Print Swimsuit: ‘My Happy Place’

Alexa Dellanos is a tropical bombshell in her latest social media upload. The Instagram hottie gave fans a glimpse of her “happy place” in a couple of steamy poolside photos that saw her showing off her perfect curves in a sexy swimsuit by Fashion Nova.

The stunner was snapped in a lavish, sun-kissed scenery that is essentially the dream for anyone looking to unwind at the pool. The setting included a sumptuous beach bed, one complete with a wicker roof and an elegant canopy of white curtains. The dark wood frame beautifully contrasted with the long flowy curtains, which seemed almost gossamer in the sunlight. The background offered a glance at a majestic villa, which sported a quaint porch that was ornate with an intricately carved baluster. A patch of greenery overspilled from the building’s small front garden, adding a splash of color to the earth-toned decor.

The geotag on the post placed the scene somewhere in Puerto Rico — Alexa has been vacationing on the tropical shores of the Caribbean island for the past two weeks, judging from her recent Instagram posts. The photos also showed a glimpse of the pool, its crystal-clear water glimmering in the sun.

Alexa took a walk on the wild side in a fabulous leopard-print swimsuit that offered a spectacular view of her bodacious curves. The buxom babe left little to the imagination in the sexy one-piece, which was extremely low-cut. The plunging neckline extended well past Alexa’s shapely chest, exposing not only her massive cleavage, but also quite a bit of her toned midriff. The bottoms were equally revealing, boasting a high-cut design that bared the model’s round, voluptuous hips. Her tiny waist was also highlighted, as was her glowing tan.

The 24-year-old hottie topped off the smoking-hot look with a chic sunhat — a cute design in a dark color and which sported a delicate fringe trim in a golden tone. The color palette perfectly matched that of her daring swimsuit, and beautifully harmonized with the decor.

Alexa held nothing back as she showed off her tantalizing swimwear. The Instagram sensation posed seductively for the camera, unabashedly flaunting her bountiful assets. The photos captured the busty babe from the thigh up, perfectly showcasing her hourglass frame.

The first snap shared with fans saw the blond beauty standing in front of the canopy bed with her arms lifted up and crossed above her head. Alexa held her eyes closed to shield them from the glaring sun, which shone the spotlight on her sculpted torso. Her skin was oiled down to perfection and glistened in the light, further luring the gaze to her exposed cleavage and decolletage.

A swipe to the next slide saw her turning her back to the camera to show off her curvaceous posterior. Her glistening skin immediately caught the eye, calling attention to her gorgeous curves. Alexa was looking over her shoulder with a coy expression and coquettishly held a finger to her lips.

The stunning blonde wore a clear lip gloss that accentuated her plump lips, making them appear even fuller. She didn’t seem to be wearing any additional makeup. She wore her hair down, letting her golden tresses fall down her back and over her shoulders.

As expected, the double update was a major hit with her fans, garnering close to 51,000 likes in just nine hours of having been posted. The provocative look also brought followers to the comments section by the masses, as her admires wasted no time in lavishing the Instagram star with praise.

“You’re more beautiful than any place I could travel too,” gushed one Instagrammer, adding a pair of heart and heart-eyes emoji.

Among the people who commented on Alexa’s post were a few fellow models and influencers.

“Baddest and the bomb,” American model Analicia Chaves, aka Ana Montana, described the look.

Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Barulich also chimed in.

“What a cutie,” she wrote, adding a black heart emoji.

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa had something to say about Alexa’s look as well, dubbing the blond bombshell “Golden Barbie” in a message that also ended with a black heart emoji.