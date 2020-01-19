Carmella Rose Stuns In A Bullet Bra With Pointy Cups For Glamorous Lingerie Shoot

The 'Playboy' model shared a set of photos and a behind-the-scenes video from her photo shoot.

Playboy model Carmella Rose rocked lingerie with a retro design for one of her steamy photo shoots. On Thursday, the brunette bombshell took to Instagram to share two snapshots of the bra and underwear set that she wore for the shoot, as well as a behind-the-scenes video.

In her first photo, Carmella was photographed rocking a white bra with conical cups. The eye-catching garment appeared to be inspired by the bullet bras that were popular during the 1950s. The stiff cups of Carmella’s bra featured the retro design’s spiral stitching, and they had extreme points that almost looked sharp. The undergarment also featured a thick band beneath the bust and adjustable shoulder straps. The bra provided plenty of separation, but Carmella was still flashing a small amount of cleavage.

The Maxim model was wearing a matching pair of silky underwear. They featured a classic brief cut with zigzag stitching around the waist and leg openings. The waist hit Carmella a few inches below her belly button, and her exposed stomach was flat and toned. A tiny bow adorned the top center of the underwear.

Carmella accessorized her lingerie with a silver necklace that had a small medallion charm dangling from it. She also wore a large pair of crystal-encrusted statement earrings shaped like chunky rectangular frames hanging from small discs.

The stunning brunette wore her long, silky hair pulled back in a low braid. Her beauty look included winged liner, a blend of champagne and dusky pink eye shadow, dramatically long lashes, a glossy pale pink lip, and bronze contour on her sculpted cheeks.

Carmella posed on a concrete floor that was painted the same shade of gray as the wall behind her. She reclined on her side, resting her on her right arm to prop herself up. In the video that accompanied her post, Carmella was shown sensually rubbing her arms and shoulders. Her final photo was a shot from the back that provided a better view of her long braid. It also showed off her tiny waist.

Carmella didn’t reveal what her photo shoot was for, but her 2.4 million followers absolutely adored her pictures and behind-the-scenes video. As of this writing, her post has been liked more than 137,000 times. Many of her followers let her know that they were fans of her retro undergarments.

“Wow these are so cool,” read one response to her post.

“The bra is awesome,” another fan remarked.

“Only she could pull off Grammy underwear,” quipped a third commenter.

“Is that Madonna’s bra?” a fourth fan wrote.

