WWE News: Bray Wyatt Goes Out Of Character, Posts Heartfelt Message About Mental Health

For most of his run on WWE‘s main roster, Bray Wyatt has been the subject of a lot of criticism, mostly due to how the company has booked him. With that in mind, the reigning Universal Champion shared a rare, out-of-character post on social media, one where he admitted feeling affected by some of the negative comments he receives from fans and — more importantly — underscored the importance of mental health in today’s society.

On Saturday, Wyatt took to his personal Instagram account and shared a photo of himself in a WWE ring, bathed in red light while clad in his usual costume as “The Fiend.” After starting out his caption with examples of some of the disparaging remarks he has encountered as a professional wrestler, the 32-year-old grappler stressed that he values his successes in the “art” of professional wrestling, adding that it’s only his career and his family that keeps him sane in his day-to-day life.

“You have no idea how much a simple, thoughtless comment on social media can directly affect the person you are sending it to,” Wyatt continued.

“With great power comes great responsibility. The negativity in our world is astonishing. And mental health is at an all time decline. Be better…. it could save a life. They saved mine.”

Wyatt concluded his caption by saying “I love you” to his children, his mother, and his girlfriend, WWE announcer JoJo Offerman.

The new post from Wyatt was just the latest time he used his personal Instagram account to speak out of character while using his real name, Windham Rotunda. Toward the end of 2019, he updated this account with a photo of himself wrestling Daniel Bryan, mentioning in the caption that his Friday Night SmackDown colleague is the most talented performer he’s ever faced in the ring. Both men will be facing off for the Universal Championship on Sunday, January 26, at this year’s edition of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Wyatt isn’t the only WWE talent who has recently used social media to talk candidly about mental health issues. Last October, Monday Night Raw star Aleister Black shared a lengthy Instagram post where he discussed his continuing battle with anxiety and depression. He also told The Sun that many fans have been reaching out to him and thanking him for opening up about his mental health struggles. Additionally, former WWE superstar Big Cass revealed in September — shortly after a controversial backstage incident — that he would be getting professional help for his depression.