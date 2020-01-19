‘Sports Illustrated’ Hottie Camille Kostek Looks Sun-Kissed And Gorgeous In A Revealing Bikini

Sports Illustrated cover girl Camille Kostek treated her 702,000 followers to a stunning gift on Saturday night when she shared a photo of herself in a revealing swimsuit. The bikini top featured a plunging neckline that showed off the curves of her breasts. Her high-cut panties also gave her fans an exquisite view of her taut midriff, toned thighs, and slender legs.

In her caption, the beauty added a single lizard emoji referring to the rugged desert-like environment where the photo was taken. She didn’t identify the exact place, but it looked like a rustic area.

The model accessorized her sexy ensemble with a layered silver necklace. Camille’s hair cascaded over her shoulders in loose curls. She looked jubilant, shooting the camera a killer smile while she posed with her hands on her hips.

Camille tagged her makeup artist, photographer, and agency. Her makeup artists did a great job of creating a bare-face look that complemented her sun-kissed skin. They added a pop of light plum color to her full lips.

In less than two hours, the photo accumulated over 34,000 likes and more than 200 comments. Fans took to her comments section to shower the vixen in various compliments.

“Wow. Beautiful. Love your hair and the color of the suit,” a fan said.

“Thank you for defining what healthy and beauty with curves looks like,” another complimented.

“You’re a hottie with a body and I can’t take it,” gushed a third user, adding a single blue heart emoji to their comment.

A fourth person was blown away by the photoshoot since Camille posted another snapshot from the same session yesterday.

“I’m loving all the photos from this shoot! They make my day,” they wrote before adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Other comments agreed that she was total “body goals,” and called her “perfect” and “goddess-like.” Those that could not come up with the perfect thing to say left lots of adoring emoji instead.

Aside from her regular followers, other notable models like Jess Southern, Alli Martinez, and Gracie Phillips also interacted with the post.

For those that have been following Camille for a while, they may recognize the background of her latest Instagram share. Last November, she posted pics from what appeared to be the same location. In those stills, she also wore the snakeskin boots she was seen sporting yesterday. The beautiful model wore a bodysuit and popped her voluptuous booty while leaning against a rock formation.