Canadians Say Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Must Pay Their Own $780,000 Yearly Security Bill, New Poll Shows

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare their move to Canada after reportedly renouncing their royal titles, Canadians want the ex-royals to foot their own bill.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II announced on Saturday that her grandson Prince Harry and granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle will renounce their royal titles, pay back the $3 million in British taxpayer cash they used to renovate their home, and give up taking any more public money at all.

The now couple intends to relocate to Canada — but according to a poll released earlier this week, the taxpayers in that country are not excited about footing any of Harry and Markle’s bills either. According to a report on the poll by The Toronto Sun, nearly three of every four Canadians — 73 percent — say that their government should not pay the substantial security costs for the couple, who are two of the world’s most famous people.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called security costs for Markle and Harry “part of the reflection that needs to be had,” adding that “there are discussions going on,” according to report by The Daily Mail newspaper.

Security costs for the couple are estimated at £600,000 per year, The Mail reported. That sum is the rough equivalent of more than $1 million Canadian dollars. In American cash, keeping the couple safe would cost approximately $780,000 per year.

Only three percent of Canadians in the Angus-Raid Institute poll said that the Canadian taxpayer should cover all of the security costs incurred by the couple, while another five percent said that some, but not all of the costs should be billed to the Canadian government.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Stephen Pond / Getty Images

As The Mail reported, though Canada is part of the British Commonwealth — and the Queen’s image appears on Canadian currency — no British royal has even made his or her permanent home in the North American country, which takes pride in its independence and lack of a titled aristocracy, as still exists in the United Kingdom. Canadians who are granted titles by Britain must renounce their Canadian citizenship, according to the Mail report.

Some Canadians, according to The Mail, are concerned that British royals who set up permanent residence there could even lead to a constitutional crisis in Canada.

The soon-to-be ex-royals have also been reportedly planning a move to Los Angeles at some point in the future, but sources say that they do not want to live in the United States until Donald Trump is out of the White House.

Prior to her marriage to Harry and entrance into the royal family — where she is expected to keep her political views to herself — Markle said she would rather “just stay in Canada” where her former television show, Suits, was filmed than live in the U.S. with Trump in office — blasting him as “misogynistic” and “divisive.”