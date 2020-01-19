‘Top Chef’ Host Padma Lakshmi, 49, Shows Off Trim Figure In Skimpy Black Bikini

Top Chef host, Padma Lakshmi, 49, showed off her youthful good looks in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared photo, the Indian-born beauty rocked a black string bikini that showed off her youthful svelte figure. The skimpy swimwear featured gold trim on the waistband of the briefs and on the bikini top’s neckline. With her luscious black locks in a messy bun, Padma accessorized the look with a pair of oversized yellow-tinted glasses and appeared to be makeup-free in the snapshot.

The black flip flops on her feet only heightened the impression that she was about to step onto a sandy beach when the photo was taken.

The geotag revealed that the model and media personality was in the Dominican Republic when the photo was taken. She stood with her weight shifted to one side in the doorway of what appeared to be a quaint hotel room. Her arms were spread with each hand placed on either side of the door frame and the pose highlighted her enviable waist-to-hip ratio and slim, long legs.

In the caption, Padma reminded her over 500,000 Instagram followers of her age and indicated that she was enjoying this stage of her life.

The photo amassed over 20,000 likes in one hour and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans showered Padma with compliments.

“You define class, elegance, and beauty in a way few others do. Timeless,” one person wrote.

“Wow you are beautiful always leave me wanting to see more,” another added.

“About to start my 49th year as well,” a third admirer commented. “You are beyond beautiful and amazing.”

Another commenter remarked that Padma was aging like wine while another segment of admirers called her a “queen.” Others seemed unable to articulate their admiration for her in words so they chose to express themselves with long collections of emoji.

This is hardly the first time that Padma has worn swimwear on photos posted on her Instagram page. In a previous photo posted in October of last year, she donned a red halter bikini for an outing to the beach. For the occasion, the mother-of-one paired her skimpy outfit with a pair of black aviator sunglasses and based on the “O” expression on her face, it looked like she was shocked by something or someone before the photo was taken.

The photo has been liked more than 35,000 times and more than 850 people have commented on it.