Chanel West Coast Lets It All Hang Out In Sexy Black Lingerie On Instagram

Chanel West Coast wowed her fans in a racy lingerie set for her most recent social media post. The Ridiculousness star shared the pair of photos with her fans on Saturday night.

In the sexy snaps, Chanel looked smoking hot as she left little to the imagination in the very revealing lingerie. In the first photo, the TV personality got down on all fours while posing on a bed made with a white comforter.

Chanel rocked a dark-colored bra with cutouts at the top to flaunt her ample cleavage. She added a g-string thong, garter belt, and a pair of thigh-high stockings. She also sported some strappy heels as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

The second photo featured Chanel laying on her stomach on the bed. Her flat tummy, toned arms, lean legs, and curvy booty were on full display in the shot as she looked back over her shoulder with her eyes closed.

The rapper wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in ringlet curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also appeared to sport a full face of makeup, including defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and a shimmering glow on her face.

In the caption of the photo, Chanel told her fans that the scanty lingerie was made by the brand FashionNova.

Of course, many of Chanel’s over 3 million followers made short work of showing their love for the post, which earned over 71,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments within the first hour after it was uploaded to her account.

“I’ll never be able to watch Ridiculousness again without this image popping into my head,” one of Chanel’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Definitely just died and went to heaven,” another loyal fan quipped.

“You’re so beautiful! These are some of my fav pics of you! Get it girl!” a third social media user gushed.

“Absolute goddess!!!! So mesmerizingly beautiful!!!! You got the cakes that make the body quake!!” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chanel isn’t shy about showing off her curves online. On Friday the brunette beauty put her flawless figure on display when she posed in a pair of skintight jeans, baggy yellow flannel shirt, and a tiny black crop top.

That photo also proved to be a hit among Chanel West Coast’s fans, and has raked in more than 32,000 likes and over 400 comments for the TV star to date.