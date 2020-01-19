Fotis Dulos’ Newly Released Old Voicemails Lead To Mounting Suspicions

Fotis Dulos tried several times to get into contact with his former attorney Kent Mawhinney, who police believe helped him plan the murder of Jennifer Dulos.

Fotis Dulos is the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Dulos who went missing this past May. He has since been charged with her murder. Fotis’ former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his former attorney Kent Mawhinney are also believed to have had something to do with what happened to Jennifer and have both been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Now newly released voicemails sent by Fotis show how he tried to get into contact with Mawhinney’s wife prior to Jennifer’s disappearance, according to International Business Times.

Mawhinney’s estranged wife helped provide police with the voicemails Fotis left for her. While the voicemails don’t go into much detail, they show that Fotis wanted to get into contact with Mawhinney’s wife in order to come up with some sort of plan. She was immediately concerned by the strange nature of the messages and believed that her husband and Fotis were trying to lure her to Fotis’ home where she expected to be attacked.

“Hi, *** it’s uh Fotis Dulos, hope you’re doing well, uh it’s Sunday morning, mid-morning, and I’m just trying to touch base with you to see what the plan is so I can plan my uh afternoon evening accordingly ok. Call me back. Thank you so much, bye-bye,” he says in one of the messages.

There are new details about the mysterious disappearance of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, who was last seen nearly eight months ago. Her estranged husband has now been charged with murder and is set to face a judge today. pic.twitter.com/YVQBqXu8dg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2020

Mawhinney’s estranged wife did not know Fotis well but felt that something strange was going on. While she might not have ultimately become Fotis’ victim, police believe that Jennifer was with the assistance of her estranged husband.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, hunters found a strange human grave prior to Jennifer’s disappearance that police now believe was dug by Mawhinney himself. The hole, which was big enough to fit an adult and was filled with lime and a tarp, was discovered at the Windsor Rod and Gun Club in East Granby, Connecticut. Mawhinney just so happened to have help found this facility. Because there were no human remains, the hunters didn’t go to police at that time but did alert them of it after Jennifer’s disappearance.

It was then that police, accompanied with search dogs, went to the grave only to find that it had been filled in and covered up. The lime was gone as well as the tarp and there were still no human remains there. However, cellphone data shows that Mawhinney was nearby the area one week after Jennifer’s disappearance.