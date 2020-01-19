Rita Ora Arches Her Back In High-Cut Blue One-Piece Swimsuit In Instagram Photo Series

Rita Ora gave her fans a glimpse at some of her downtime recently when she uploaded a photo of herself lounging in a pool while rocking a blue high-cut one-piece swimsuit. The flattering design featured a lace-up detail on the side and a low neckline that accentuate the singer’s ample decolletage. She wore her wet hair loose in each photo and appeared to have gone-make-up free in the snapshots.

In one of the photos, Rita showed off her flexibility in the suit as she arched her back in the water. In another, she playfully held up one of her feet in front of the camera as she smiled in the background. A third captured her smiling with eyes closed as she leaned her head to one side and soaked up the sunlight in the lush, green setting. In the last snapshot in the series, she sent a coy glance over her shoulder, clearly enjoying her time in the water.

The photos have been like over 350,000 times so far and more than 1,200 people have commented on it. In the photos, fans seemed enthralled by the images.

“I love you but don’t tell anyone,” one fan wrote.

“Hot as always, ur a true beauty, inside n out, ur one in a million n such a blessing to us all,” another added. “Hope ur well, ur such an inspiration, a great role model n a true icon. U were born to sing, ur voice is insane.”

“Rita Ora, the most beautiful woman in the world. You get more beautiful every day I fall deeper in love with you,” a third admirer gushed.

A fourth commenter also appeared to be genuinely happy that the singer was happy.

“I’m glad it was a good day for you Rita,” they wrote.”I love it when you’re happy and having great days.”

Rita is known for showing off her toned physique in swimsuits in photos posted on her Instagram page. In a previous Instagram photo series, she was pictured on a yacht where a silver monokini with a crisscrossed halter neckline that left most of her midsection exposed. In the caption, the singer quipped that her outfit had violated the captain of the yacht’s orders.

“Captain says: please don’t wear anything shiny it’ll attract the fish. Me: [shrug emoji]” she wrote.

The post proved popular with Rita’s fans as the photo has been liked over 650,000 times and more than 3,000 people have commented on it.