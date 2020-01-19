Iowa School Superintendent Issues A Lizzo Inspired Snow Day Announcement

'Woo child, finally the snow hit,' sang Iowa school superintendent Brent Hoesing.

Brent Hoesing is a school superintendent for Missouri Valley Community Schools in Missouri Valley, Iowa. A snow storm has hit the area thus leading to schools closing for a snow day. Hoesing decided to inform students of the happy news in a particurally unique way with a little help from hit singer Lizzo. Wearing a red blazer and sunglasses he sang his own edited version of Lizzo’s popular song “Good as Hell”, according to The Omaha World-Herald.

While the original version of this song might not necessarily be considered kid friendly, no one can deny that it has a catchy beat that people of all ages can enjoy. Hoesing cut out any curse words and modified the song to fit the message he wanted to convey.

“Just check your cellphones and emails. Students gonna be feeling really swell. Woo child, finally the snow hit,” Hoesing sang.

This isn’t the only time he’s used hit songs to spread the joyful news of a snow day. In the past he’s modified songs like “Ice Ice Baby,” “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” “Let It Snow,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” and “Uptown Funk.” If he hears a song he likes, he puts it on a list of possible songs to consider using in the future.

It can take Hoesing as long as 90 minutes to switch around the lyrics to get the results he’s looking for. Why take the time? He thinks it is a great way to make his students smile and to get to know him better.

He’s not the only educator who seems to enjoy using Lizzo’s music to bring a smile to student’s faces. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a second grade teacher from California named Dorothy Honey Mallari also brought Lizzo’s music to the classroom. She opted to use another one of Lizzo’s hits, “Truth Hurts” to create a song and dance to pump up her students in the morning. She worked the lyrics into an empowering mantra that was kid-friendly.

Lizzo ended up seeing a video of the children dancing along to the song and liked it so much she even paid their classroom a visit in person.

“Let’s be great, ‘cuz I know we are great. I just took an ELA test, turns out I’m 100% that smart, even when I’m feeling lazy. Yeah, I got math problems. That’s the student in me, buzz buzz then I solve them, that’s the worker in me,” the edited lyrics read.