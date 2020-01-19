‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Bares Cleavage In Blue Tank: ‘Yoga Girl’

Actress Maitland Ward thrilled her Instagram followers with a picture of herself dressed for a yoga workout. The actress’s 1.1 million fans on the popular social media platform went wild for the casual look.

The Boy Meets World took a selfie while sitting in a car. She wore a scoop neck heathered blue tank top that dipped down low to show off a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. The adult film star kept her makeup light with perhaps a bit of mascara and pink lip color. She wore her signature red hair in soft waves, which fell across one eye and over each shoulder. Maitland posed with one hand touching her hair, and her pink fingernails were visible. She also wore her purple eyeglasses, which gave her a bit of a sexy, smart girl look. The star’s light blue eyes popped behind her spectacles.

The actress mentioned that she wore the outfit for yoga. In about two hours, more than 19,200 Instagram users hit the “like” button to express their appreciation for the look into Maitland’s workout wear. Plus, about 350 fans also took the time to type out a supportive comment for the award-winning Drive actress. Those who commented seemed to reach a consensus with their thoughts on the athleisure clothes. They appreciated the effortlessly sexy look, and many felt it was pure fire, leaving copious amounts of flame emoji to make the point visually.

“No doubt you have an awesome downward facing dog. Happy to spot you,” offered one fan.

“Stretching is so important and often skipped! Get it, girl!” another happy follower encouraged.

“Wow and well, hello beautiful. You’re still fire in my eyes. Congratulations on your awards. I hope for many more. My award to you is you are the hottest sexiest woman,” declared a third fan of the actress.

“Congrats on all your wins the other night,” a fourth fan wrote, referencing the XBIZ awards Maitland brought home.

Recently, the actress posted on Instagram, announcing her wins in three categories at the XBIZ Awards 2020 last week. She took home statues for Best Actress in a Feature Film for Drive, Crossover Star of The Year, and Best Feature Scene.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Maitland thrilled her fans with a hot photograph of herself wearing a lacy red push-up bra and matching lace panties as she sat atop a bed with a white duvet cover and a red accent throw. She noted that she’d take Manhattan in the caption.