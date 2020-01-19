‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards’ Missing Wedding Ring Explained By Insider

There are so many rumors surrounding the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and what was once suggested to be a boring season now might be one of the most dramatic ever. Some of the newest news coming from the RHOBH rumor mill is that of an alleged hookup between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville. This rumor only gained more steam when Denise was spotted out without her wedding ring on earlier this month, suggesting there was trouble in paradise after the affair was brought to light.

Now, an insider on the situation has spoken out on the missing ring drama, clarifying that it’s not as big a deal as it seems. The Hollywood Life spoke with an unidentified source who claimed that Denise and husband Aaron Phypers are happy and doing just fine, regardless of all the drama surrounding their marriage and Brandi’s involvement.

“Like anyone else, when [Denise] films, she doesn’t wear her ring or wears it on the other hand when she is traveling because her hand gets swollen,” the insider claimed.

“She actually was wearing it on the other hand that day, too,” the source continued.

“She’s finding these rumors of her marriage being in trouble laughable. Aaron is a wonderful husband and father figure to her girls and she’s never been in a healthier relationship.”

The mystery insider said Denise and Aaron’s marriage is great and they are not concerned about the rumors regarding Brandi. Camille Grammer, who will appear on the upcoming season, has said on Twitter that there was no hookup between Denise and Brandi, but tweets from the latter suggest that they might be true.

Brandi has been tweeting up a storm throughout this past week, saying she has receipts for everything and that she wishes she could speak on the matter but knows that she cant.

Spoiler alert. She didn’t hook up with BG. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) January 8, 2020

Camille has also added that “someone is desperate” for a diamond, hinting that Brandi is fueling these rumors to get back on the show.

Andy Cohen recently announced on Twitter in response to a fan that a trailer for the new season of RHOBH would be coming within a month. This new trailer could support the hookup rumors between Brandi and Denise if the teaser mentions some sort of affair or cheating. Season 10 is still confirmed to be filming after a group of women from the cast flew to New York City to watch Erika Girardi perform on Broadway in Chicago as Roxie Hart earlier this week. The cast is expected to wrap on production very soon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to premiere later this year on Bravo.