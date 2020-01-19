Derick Dillard Responds To Old TLC Post Saying They Tried To Force Jill Duggar Into Promo Pic

Derick Dillard seemingly slams TLC for wanting Jill in a promo photo three years ago.

Derick Dillard isn’t backing down anytime soon. He has been coming forward with many juicy tidbits about TLC from when he and wife, Jill Duggar, were a part of the network. It has been three years now since the couple was seen on Counting On, and it seems that there is much more drama off screen than on screen these days. The Duggar son-in-law has plenty of bones to pick with his former employer with the recent one being about a promotional photo from three years ago.

There is an older tweet that was sent out on February 23, 2016 by TLC in their attempt to promote what was then called Jill and Jessa: Counting On. Whether Derick just happened to run upon that old post or he went looking for it, the dad of two decided to flag it. He ended up slamming the network by saying how they tried to force Jill Duggar into posing for the photo. He explained the situation in a comment to the original post.

“Notice how we were not a part of the promotional for this. They tried to force Jill to be in the promotional pic for this show, but we refused. So they just inserted other sisters from the home,” he wrote.

That photo is still in the banner of the official Jill and Jessa: Counting On Twitter account. It features Jessa Seewald front and center with baby Spurgeon on her lap but instead of Jill beside her, there is Jinger, Jana, and Joy-Anna in the picture.

A few people responded to Derick’s comment reminding him that Jill was at that time a central part of the show and that’s why TLC would want her to be in the photo. Another person thinks that he should just “get over it.”

Derick Dillard didn’t explain why he chose now, three years later, to expand on this, but he has recently been spilling some tidbits on why he and Jill left the show. He not only made slams against the network, but also ranting about his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar, as well. The Dillards supposedly never got paid for their time filming the reality show.

The law student seems to be sharing some secrets and many people are ready to hear more from him. However, some of his fans are not too happy that Derick is slamming Jill’s family.

TLC hasn’t responded back about the photo that Derick Dillard is speaking of in his comment. They have been keeping mum about all his recent claims.