Dolly Parton Turns 74-Years-Old: Reese Witherspoon Duets With The Icon’s To Celebrate

Dolly Parton experienced her 74th birthday on Sunday, and her legions of fans couldn’t wait to celebrate. Reese Witherspoon joined them, taking to Instagram to show how much she appreciates the country music legend.

In fact, when she was just a little girl, Reese dreamed about meeting Dolly. Not only did that dream come true, but the 43-year-old charmer welcomed the legendary septuagenarian as the first guest on her Netflix show, Shine On With Reese.

The Big Little Lies star’s birthday message on social media included a clip from that magical moment. In the video, Dolly vocally encourages Reese to join her as she strums and sings her hit, “Coat of Many Colors.” The two blend their voices in a delightful rendition of the iconic tune.

While they performed, Dolly was dressed in her own quirky way. She rocked a bright red top, featuring ruffles around the shoulders and fingerless gloves, that she paired with jeans. Her statement necklace was huge, with four rows of turquoise beads and a massive pendant that fell down the front of the enduring diva.

Her big hair, which included long bangs, hit at about shoulder length and was styled in layers. Dolly smiled at Reese as the younger star joined her in the song. Later on, the segment — which took place at the singer’s house — included a look inside her closet, according to Dolly’s offical site.

Dolly also talked about some of her favorite roles and what happened behind the scenes in such popular movies as Steele Magnolias and 9 to 5.

The pair also visited Dolly’s chapel, a special opportunity for Reese in which she made remarks about how the icon has inspired her and so many others.

Reese’s Instagram tribute to Dolly was popular among her 21.1 million followers. Within about two hours of going live on the platform, the update earned more than 111,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments.

“Are you going to play her in the upcoming movie?!!!!!!! Her vocals are very difficult!!! That would be soo exciting!!!! You could do it for sure!” asked one fan.

“My favorite Dolly song. She’s so amazing. She and Betty White are national treasures!” gushed a second admirer.

“I shed a tear watching this episode. Your love for Dolly is so sincere & she is simply amazing! Happy birthday Dolly,” remarked a third Instagram user, who added a double pink heart emoji.

“I can’t imagine living with nails that long let alone playing the guitar…..but [explosion emoji] can Dolly play that thing,” stated a fourth fan.

Reese isn’t the only younger celebrity to enjoy Dolly’s company. Julianne Hough was also privy to such an amazing experience when she played Jolene in Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, an anthology series on Netflix.