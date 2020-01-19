Conor McGregor Net Worth: UFC Star Could Net Massive Payout For His Return To The Octagon

Conor McGregor was already worth an estimated $120 million, but the UFC star may have a chance to make that jump significantly with a single fight.

The Irish brawler returns to the octagon for the first time since October 2018, fighting on Saturday against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a highly anticipated bout. The headline match of UFC 246 is also expected to generate a massive payday for McGregor, The Sporting News reported.

As the report noted, McGregor is set to earn at least a $3 million purse for the bout itself, but believed he would actually be making a huge windfall. In an interview with ESPN, McGregor predicted that his total earnings would reach about $80 million. As The Sporting News noted, that would not be too outlandish a prediction given that McGregor earned an estimated $50 million for his last fight, a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He earned another estimated $100 million for his first and only jaunt into the boxing ring, an August 2017 loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The UFC star has even been able to increase his net worth without taking a beating, The Sporting News noted.

“With subsequent fights this year plus his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, August McGregor Clothing and multimillion-dollar deal with Reebok, McGregor could drive up his net worth significantly in 2020,” the report noted.

As The Sun noted, McGregor’s net worth makes him the best-paid ever to enter the MMA cage for a fight. His purse from bouts alone, not counting sponsorships and bonuses, is more than 50 percent higher than both Michael Bisping and Georges St. Pierre, who are the second and third-highest earning UFC fighters.

There could be another huge payday ahead, as well. While McGregor is returning to the UFC for his second straight bout, he has still entertained the idea of returning to boxing, where he could presumably make a bigger payday given the larger worldwide audience for the sport. Heavyweight Tyson Fury recently said he would support the idea of McGregor coming back to fight one of the biggest names in the sport, which would be a huge grossing affair.

“If McGregor fights Pacquiao or Mayweather, it creates a big show in Las Vegas,” Fury said, via ESPN. “It gives people the opportunity to come out and get involved in the entertainment and action. It creates jobs for people. It brings money to Las Vegas, money to America. It brings tourism to the country. I think it’s very, very good for sports in general.”