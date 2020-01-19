NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Superstar Karl-Anthony Towns Finally Breaks Silence On Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered the 2019-20 NBA season with the goal of returning to the Western Conference Playoffs. Unfortunately, despite the impressive play of the face of the franchise, Karl-Anthony Towns, almost every night, the Timberwolves remain one of the worst teams in the league. With the Timberwolves expected to suffer another disappointing season, rumors have started to circulate that Towns is growing unhappy in Minnesota.

The reports about Towns’ displeasure with the Timberwolves quickly spread all around the league, making most people believe that he will be moved before the February trade deadline. From the time the rumors surfaced, Towns have already been linked to several teams, including the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks.

In a recent interview with Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, Towns finally decided to break his silence regarding the various trade speculations that he is currently involved in.

“I think you’ve been around me long enough to know I don’t go for all the…,” Towns said. “I just do my job, go home and I know what the real story is. There’s a reason those stories are made because people need to sell papers, sell links and clicks, whatever the case may be. I’m here to be a Minnesota Timberwolf. Very fortunate I have a head coach like [Ryan Saunders], a President and friend like [Gersson Rosas]. I’m not worried about all that nonsense. Whatever we have to deal with in house, we’ll deal with in house, but this ain’t the circus like it used to be. ”

Though they are still far from being the team that they wanted to be, it seems like Towns is liking the path that they are currently taking under the guidance of Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders and President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. Despite their recent struggles, Towns remains committed to being the first player to bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Minnesota.

Rosas and the Timberwolves’ front office shared the same sentiment as Towns. In a previous The Inquisitr article, Rosas admitted that they have heard the trade rumors surrounding the face of their franchise, including his reported growing unhappiness with the team. However, Rosas made it clear to everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading Towns before the trade deadline.

As of now, Rosas revealed that their main focus is helping Towns become the best player he can be and continuously try to find ways to give him the help he needs to bring the Timberwolves to the top of the Western Conference and win an NBA championship.

Instead of becoming sellers, the Timberwolves are expected to be active buyers on the trade market, searching for players that complement Towns. One of their top targets is Warriors point guard D’Angelo Russell.